California regulators accuse Tesla of false advertising

California regulators have filed complaints, accusing Tesla of misleading consumers about its driver-assistance system, which could prevent automakers from selling cars in the state, US media reported on Friday.

In a filing, the auto ministry said Tesla touts its Autopilot and self-driving technology as more capable than it actually is, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In its complaint filed on July 28 with a quasi-judicial court administrative hearing, the DMV reportedly said it “made or disseminated statements that are false, misleading, and not based on fact.” .

According to a California newspaper, the DMV said Tesla cars “never, and still cannot, function as self-driving cars.”

The DMV did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.

Tesla’s website describes the company’s Autopilot as having “fully autonomous driving capabilities.”

It reads, “All you have to do is get in the car and tell them where you’re going.” “If you don’t say anything, your car will look at your calendar and take you there as the supposed destination.”

According to The Times, a favorable ruling in California regulators could have serious implications for electric car makers, including the potential revocation of the license that allowed Tesla to build or sell cars in the state. may give

But a DMV spokesperson told the paper that the actual remedies the agency is seeking include asking Tesla to better educate drivers about self-driving cars and to issue warnings about the technology’s limitations. said.

Tesla vehicles with self-driving software have been involved in 273 accidents in the United States, according to a report released in June by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which tracks automakers.

In June, Tesla boss Elon Musk stressed the importance of fully self-driving cars, arguing that without it his company would be worth “almost nothing.”

Tesla shares plunged 6.63% to $864.51 at the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

