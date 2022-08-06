OnePlus 10T vs Google Pixel 6: Which Should You Buy?





After skipping core T-series phones in 2021, OnePlus is returning to its normal fall release schedule with the OnePlus 10T, an affordable flag with all the necessary upgrades expected for a 2022 release. It’s a ship. However, there is stiff competition in this price range, with the Google Pixel 6 leading the way. How do they compare? Here’s a comparison of the OnePlus 10T and the Google Pixel 6!

We’ll see how the two stack up in this showdown, but also check out our OnePlus 10T review and Google Pixel 6 review for more thoughts and the final verdict.

OnePlus 10T vs Google Pixel 6

design and display

Ryan Haynes/Android Authority

The OnePlus 10T may look like the more premium OnePlus 10 Pro at first glance, but once you get the phone in your hands the corner cuts to keep the price down become apparent. The 10T lacks the premium finish of its flagship, with OnePlus only opting for a plastic frame, a glossy finish that magnetizes fingerprints, and Gorilla Glass 5 for the front and back. There’s no Hasselblad branding either, as we didn’t include a specific phone. Nevertheless, like the 10 Pro, the OnePlus 10T has a distinct look that makes it easy to identify. It’s not particularly flashy or flashy, especially when build quality is concerned.

Speaking of easy identification, Google has its own camera bump. The black bar on the back of the phone helps it stand out in the crowd and allowed Google to bring back the two-tone look it loved in previous Pixels. The construction features Gorilla Glass Victus and Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and back to provide better drop protection.

OnePlus 10TGoogle Pixel 6

Face to face, things are practically the same. Both come with a center-positioned punch-hole selfie camera. Both displays have Full HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The OnePlus 10T dominates with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate compared to the 90Hz refresh rate of the Pixel 6’s 6.4-inch OLED screen.

hardware and camera

Ryan Haynes/Android Authority

OnePlus doesn’t hold back when it comes to power. The OnePlus 10T features the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which is faster and more efficient than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. OnePlus is also adding vapor chamber cooling to his 10T to alleviate overheating complaints we’ve heard from owners of phones with older chips.

High-end processing packages add 8, 12 (India only), or 16 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. Combined with the display’s 120Hz refresh rate, everything on the OnePlus 10T feels super fast.

The Pixel 6, on the other hand, is powered by Google’s in-house Tensor chip and has 8GB of RAM. The upper-midrange processor is robust and offers custom machine-learning smarts for Pixel-exclusive features, but falls short in terms of raw power compared to Qualcoms’ flagship option. , clearly not the fastest and lacking a GPU for 3D gaming etc compared to Qualcoms silicon. We also encountered some modem issues during long term testing of the phone.

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

When it comes to charging, the Pixel 6 isn’t the fastest either. The 21W fast charge and over an hour charge time feels very slow compared to the 20 minutes it takes to charge the OnePlus 10Ts 4,800mAh battery. is a significant advantage over any competing product. OnePlus also ships with a 160W charger, but you’ll need to buy one for your Pixel phone.

The OnePlus 10T’s ultra-fast charging is its biggest selling point.

What the Pixel 6 lacks in power, it more than makes up for in its extra features. On the other hand, the OnePlus 10T’s lack of a Pro suffix is ​​intentional, with OnePlus ditching some high-end features to keep the phone affordable. IP54 rating in the US only), but you get an IP68 rating for water submersion on the Pixel 6.

Ryan Haynes/Android Authority

The lead the OnePlus 10T has for its processing package vanishes, even if you’re even slightly interested in the pictures. The inconsistent and terrible camera is the way we described it in our review, not something we want to hear on the flagship. .

OnePlus tends to bring camera improvements with software updates that the 10T desperately needs. For more information, don’t forget to check out our full review.

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

However, the Pixel 6s’ camera settings aren’t disappointing. You’ll have to rely on the Pixel 6 Pro to get the telephoto lens, but his 50MP primary shooter and his 12MP ultrawide on the Pixel 6s are excellent. Google’s phones are consistently on the list of best camera phones, and the Pixel 6 continues that streak despite being priced under $600.

price and color

Ryan Haynes/Android Authority

OnePlus 10T (8GB/128GB): $649 / CA$849/ 629 / Rs 49,999 / 699 OnePlus 10T (12GB/256GB): Rs 54,999 OnePlus 10T (16GB/256GB): $749 / CA$999 / 729 / Rs 55,999 / 799 Google Pixel 6 (8GB/128GB): $599 / 599 / 649 / CA$799 Google Pixel 6 (8GB/256GB): $699 / CA$929

The Pixel 6 comes with 8GB of RAM and two storage configurations, starting at $599. A comparable configuration of the OnePlus 10T is priced at $649. However, for $100 you get double the storage on the Pixel 6, while the 10T gets you double the storage and RAM for the same extra charge.

As far as colorways go, the OnePlus 10T comes in a nice-looking Jade Green, with Moonstone Black available for those who prefer a more subdued option. The Pixel 6 comes in Stormy Black, Sorta Seafoam, and Kinda Coral, with dual tone available across the board.

One Plus 10T

Ultra-fast charging Blister performance Quality indication

The OnePlus 10T takes power to the next level with 125W fast charging (150W outside the US) and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset.

google pixel 6

Premium and unique design Excellent display Long battery life

This is one of the most recommendable smartphones ever made.

The Google Pixel 6 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ display and is powered by the all-new Google Tensor SoC. With an upgraded camera system, unique software features, and the best hardware Google has ever produced.

spec comparison

OnePlus 10TGoogle Pixel 6

screen

One Plus 10T

6.7 inch AMOLED20:9 aspect ratio FHD+ resolution 2412 x 1080394ppi120Hz refresh rate

google pixel 6

6.4 inch OLED20:9 aspect ratio FHD+ resolution 2400 x 1080411ppi90Hz refresh rate

material

One Plus 10T

Around Gorilla Glass 5

google pixel 6

Gorilla Glass Victus front view Gorilla Glass 6 back view

processor

One Plus 10T

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

google pixel 6

Google TensorTitan M2 Security

sheep

One Plus 10T

8GB/12GB (India only)/16GB

google pixel 6

8GB

depository

One Plus 10T

128GB or 256GB without expandable storage

google pixel 6

128GB or 256GB without expandable storage

battery and power

OnePlus 10T4,800mAh150W No Wired Charging Wireless Charging

160W charger in the box

Google Pixel 64,614mAh (Normal) 21W Wired Charging 21W Wireless Charging (with Pixel Stand) 12W Qi Wireless Charging Battery Share

no charger in the box

camera

OnePlus 10TRear- 50MP IMX766 OIS, EIS- 8MP Ultra Wide, FoV up to 119 degrees- 2MP Macro

Front:- 16MP

Google Pixel 6Rear:- 50MP Main 1.2 m, /1.85, 82 degrees FoV1/1.31 inch Sensor LDAF, OIS, and EIS- 12MP Ultra Wide Angle 1.25 m, /2.2, 114 degrees FoVLaser AF

Front:- 8MP Single 1.12 m, /2.0, 84 degree FoV

safety

One Plus 10T

In-display fingerprint sensor

google pixel 6

In-display fingerprint sensor

water resistant

One Plus 10T

IP54 rated (US only)

google pixel 6

IP68 rated

connectivity

One Plus 10T

Wi-Fi 6Bluetooth 5.3NFC support

google pixel 6

Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth 5.2NFC support

software

One Plus 10T

OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12

google pixel 6

Android 12

dimensions and weight

One Plus 10T

163 75.3 8.75mm204g

google pixel 6

158.6×74.8×8.9mm 207g

colour

One Plus 10T

moonstone black, jade green

google pixel 6

Stormy Black, Kinda Coral, Sorta Sea Foam

OnePlus 10T vs Google Pixel 6: Which Should You Buy?

Ryan Haynes/Android Authority

Choosing between the two affordable flagships is usually a mess. In most cases, you’ll find similar features, hardware, and sometimes designs as well. The OnePlus 10T and Google Pixel 6 couldn’t be more similar to each other, making the choice that much easier.

The OnePlus 10T is all about power. You get a modern processing package, as much RAM as you need, and a higher refresh rate display without breaking the bank too much. Of course, super fast charging too. This is the OnePlus 10Ts most impressive feature and perhaps its biggest selling point. It’s the perfect phone for gamers and power users looking for an affordable alternative to more expensive gaming phones.

The OnePlus 10T is all about speed. Otherwise, get the Pixel 6.

Phones are in short supply, unfortunately, everywhere else. The build quality isn’t quite as high as the Pixel 6, and Google’s phone also comes with wireless charging and an IP rating.

The Pixel 6 may not be as powerful as the OnePlus 10T, but the latter is solidly beaten in the camera department, and the Pixel 6s’ camera is one of the best, especially at this price point. On the other hand, the OnePlus 10T’s camera performance is disappointing, especially after the solid execution his OnePlus enjoyed with its previous flagships.

If you want speed, with the OnePlus 10T you’ll definitely get it. For everything else, the Pixel 6 is a better fit.

OnePlus 10T vs Google Pixel 6: Which Phone Should You Buy?

114 votes

One Plus 10T

26%

google pixel 6

74%

comment

