How to Calculate Percentage Score in Google Forms Quiz





Learn how to find quiz score percentages in Google Forms using Google Sheets formulas.

You can create a simple 3-question quiz on Google Forms and earn 10 points for each correct answer. The maximum score that can be achieved in the quiz thus 30 points.

When someone takes the quiz and submits the form, the responses are recorded in the Google Sheets that is set as the response destination for the Google Form.

There is also something interesting here. If the associated form is a quiz, Google Sheets automatically adds a column to the answer sheet titled Score, which contains the total points scored by the respondent on the quiz.

Convert quiz score to percentage

Teachers may want to calculate the percentage scores students get on a quiz and assign grades accordingly. This can easily be done with an array formula in Google Sheets, but before we get there let’s see how to convert a quiz score (e.g. 20/30) to a percentage .

There are at least three ways to extract the quiz score from cell B2. Let’s look at some of them.

The REGEXREPLACE function replaces a string value that matches RegEx with another value. Here we start with the first character in the cell that is not a number, match everything until the end of the string and replace it with a blank. So the slash (/) and everything after the slash are replaced, leaving just the score.

=REGEXREPLACE(TO_TEXT(B2),”\D.+$”,””)

The second method uses the SPLIT function to split the score column text with slashes as delimiters, and the INDEX function to get the first value in the split array containing the scores.

The following approach uses the SEARCH function to locate the slash in the cell and the LEFT function to get everything before the slash.

=LEFT(B2,SEARCH(“/”,B2)-1)

A similar approach can be used to get the maximum quiz score. Its number is after the slash in the score column.

=REGEXREPLACE(TO_TEXT(B2),”\d.+/”,””) =INDEX(SPLIT(B2,”/”),2) =RIGHT(B2,SEARCH(“/”,B2)-1) calculation Percentage of quizzes

Now that we have formulas that extract the quiz score and total score separately, we can combine them to get a percentage score.

Options are:

=REGEXREPLACE(TO_TEXT(B2),”\D.+$”,””)/REGEXREPLACE(TO_TEXT(B2),”\d.+/”,””) =INDEX(SPLIT(B2,”/”), 1)/INDEX(SPLIT(B2,”/”),2) =LEFT(B2,SEARCH(“/”,B2)-1)/RIGHT(B2,SEARCH(“/”,B2)-1)

Right-click the score column and from the context menu[左に 1 列挿入]and paste one of the above formulas into cell C2. You can then copy the formula to other rows containing quiz answers.

Automatically copy quiz score percentages

One of the drawbacks of the previous approach is that the formula has to be added to the row each time a new quiz is submitted.

A simple workaround for this issue is a formula copy approach that automatically adds formulas each time a new quiz form is submitted.

Go to cell C1 and paste the following formula:

=ArrayFormula(IF(ROW(B:B)=1, “Percentage”, IF(NOT(ISBLANK(B:B)),LEFT(B:B,SEARCH(“/”,B:B)-1)/ RIGHT(B:B,SEARCH(“/”,B:B)-1),)))

Look at the row index and if it’s the first row add the column title. Then check if column B has a score value and calculate the percentage score.

Then select column C and[書式]>[数値]>[パーセント]to format the calculated percentages appropriately.

You can also send a certificate based on your quiz score from Document Studio.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.labnol.org/google-forms-quiz-score-percentage-220806 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos