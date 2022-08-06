Epigenic Therapeutics Raises $20M in Series Angel and Pre-A Funding to Advance Next Generation Gene Editing Therapies





SHANGHAI, Aug. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Epigenic Therapeutics Co., Ltd. is a frontier biotech company dedicated to developing next-generation gene-editing therapies for various diseases using epigenetic genome regulation. The technology company announced today that it has secured $20 million. Series Angel and Pre-A funding in progress. The Series Pre-A funding was co-invested by Morningside Venture Capital, Kingray Capital, Trinity Innovation Fund and TigerYeah Capital. Angel investor FountainBridge Capital also participated.

Proceeds from the funding will be used to validate our proprietary epigenetic editing advances in non-human primates, expand our expertise and capabilities, and sponsor early-stage clinical research.

Epigenetic modifications are gene regulation mechanisms that are naturally inherited by the human body without altering the underlying DNA sequence. Leveraging the company’s proprietary patented technology platform, scientists can harness endogenous epigenetic gene regulatory pathways to precisely and efficiently deliver drugs to target cells and tissues for potent and durable therapeutic effects. can be achieved. Epigenic Therapeutics brings together highly talented scientists and industry veterans to lead discovery and development.

“Epigenetic editing is a new and highly differentiated gene-editing technology,” said Bob Zhang, co-founder and CEO of Epigenic Therapeutics. With the funding, we will continue to expand our team and capabilities, validate our technology platform in animal models, and accelerate our key products from discovery to clinical development. “

“Epigenic Therapeutics is uniquely positioned among developers of various gene-editing therapies. We are delighted to be investing in Epigenic Therapeutics. We believe we have a solid foundation to explore and develop,” commented Michael Xue, Managing Director of Morningside Venture Capital.

About Epigenic Therapeutics’ Technology Platform Epigenic Therapeutics’ proprietary technology platform employs proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to explore and retrieve optimized CRISPR-Cascomponents to modulate target genes, one or more It regulates the expression of multiple genes at once. without altering the DNA sequence. Among peer technologies, our platform is able to overcome potential risks arising from DNA cleavage, including off-target effects, short half-lives and challenging patient compliance issues. Combining a patented lipid nanoparticle (LNP) drug delivery system, the Epigenic Therapeutics platform precisely and efficiently targets cells and tissues ex vivo and in vivo in ocular, neurodegenerative, metabolic and rare disease models. proven to deliver drugs to

About Epigenic Therapeutics Epigenic Therapeutics is a frontier biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation gene-editing therapies that exploit epigenetic genome regulation for a variety of diseases. Founded in 2021 by a leading scientist focused on discovering gene-editing technology and developing gene-editing therapies, the company has multiple product candidates including treatments for ocular, neurodegenerative, metabolic and rare diseases. have in the pipeline. For more information, please visit www.epigenictx.com.

About Morningside Venture Capital Morningside Ventures was founded in 1986 by the Chang family of Hong Kong. Since its inception, Morningside has focused on the forefront of life science and healthcare industry trends around the world, expanding its business scope and investment footprint across North America, Europe and Greater China. Morningside is comprised of a group of investment professionals with an entrepreneurial spirit, deep industry knowledge and extensive experience in managing venture capital. For more information, please visit http://www.morningside.com.

About Kingray Capital Founded in 2018, Kingray Capital focuses on investment opportunities in the areas of information security, new energy, industrial intelligence, medical and healthcare, and enterprise services. Kingray Capital is committed to helping high-tech companies grow rapidly and generate long-term, stable investment returns for investors.

About Trinity Innovation Fund Trinity Innovation Fund (“TIF”) specializes in investing in biomedical innovation. Our limited partners (LPs) include well-known biopharmaceutical companies and investment institutions. The basic philosophy contained in the company name TRINITY is “a trinity of scientists, managers, and investors, and experts entrust their work”. As an investor, TIF helps scientists transform research outcomes and managers develop companies. Together, we turn innovation into therapy. We leverage our deep industry knowledge and resources to accelerate the growth of our portfolio companies through strategic optimization, key position recruitment and partnerships.

About TigerYeah Capital TigerYeah Capital, an independent venture capital firm under Tigermed, was founded in 2014. TigerYeah Capital focuses on early-stage and growing equity investments in the medical and wellness sector. The management team has deep industrial background, abundant industrial resources and rich investment experience. Since its establishment, TigerYeah Capital, whose investment portfolio covers medical devices, biomedicine, CRO and health food, has completed nearly 100 projects of his with an investment of RMB 1.5 billion. By empowering the companies it invests in, TigerYeah Capital focuses on the development of China’s and the world’s medical and health industry and contributes to public health.

About Fountainbridge Capital Fountainbridge Capital is a forward-thinking emerging venture capital firm focused on early-stage innovation. Starting with an idea or concept, Fountainbridge works closely with entrepreneurs and researchers to build new companies and translate innovations into marketable products. Under the guidance of deep research, Fountainbridge invests heavily in cutting-edge technologies such as semiconductors, cloud computing, biotechnology and green energy, as well as consumer innovations such as new retailers, international brands and novel consumer electronics. I went. The first investor in most of the portfolios, Fountainbridge is the founder and co-founder of the startup. With a robust ecosystem built, Fountainbridge supports growth strategies, recruitment of top industry experts, patent filings, legal advice, and ongoing funding. Many of Fountainbridge’s portfolio are market leaders.

