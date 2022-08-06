Google TV Adds 50 Free TV Channels — Here’s What You Can Get





According to a teardown of the app by 9to5Google (opens in new tab), Google TV owners are set to receive nice bonuses in the near future. The streaming platform plans to acquire 50 free, ad-supported streaming channels the owner can flick to if she can’t find what she wants to do on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

9to5Google, who analyzed the latest version of the Android TV launcher app, found clear evidence that Google aims to make its hardware more competitive with Samsung’s smart TVs, such as the Samsung TV Plus included in its line of smart TVs. discovered.

Hidden text within the app reads, “Enjoy 50 channels of live TV without needing to subscribe, sign up, or download.” This is an interesting difference from the currently available options that require you to download an app. From the sound of it, these will be immediately available to everyone, even if they’re not signed in.

You can get a taste of some of the channels through the graphics at the top of the site’s pages.

Frankly, there’s more quantity than quality here. News channels certainly have ABC, CBC, and NBC all accurately represented and offer an impressive range of options, but there’s a lot of filler in the entertainment category. Divorce Court, Deal or No Deal, and the World Poker Tour definitely feel more like ‘fillers than killers’.

But maybe this is for the best. Anyone with a Google TV probably subscribes to at least one of the big streaming services dominated by blockbuster box sets. These channels offer a little nostalgic channel hopping between the algorithm-driven focus of Netflix and Disney Plus. Either way, you can’t really discuss it for free.

Plans for free TV channels on Google TV were first reported last year by Protocol (opens in a new tab). screen graphics. ”

The report was originally scheduled for release in the fall of 2021 or early 2022, so it appears that plans have been somewhat delayed. seems to be almost in order.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomsguide.com/news/google-tv-to-add-50-free-tv-channels-heres-what-you-could-get The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

