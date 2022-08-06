Innovative Sustainable Packaging and Sampling Solutions – WWD





Paris — Remember when cosmetics packaging was only plastic or glass and the outer box was cardboard? , wild grass, paper and other materials are used. Let’s take a look at some of those innovations here.

Nopra

Notpla’s tagline is ‘Lose the package’. A sustainable packaging startup aims to provide an alternative to single-use plastic.

Founded in 2014 by Rodrigo García González and Pierre Passier under the name Skipping Rocks Lab, the company grew out of a student project.

Margaux Deguerre, Marketing and Communications Lead at Notpla, explains, citing cherry tomatoes as an example: “They tried to reproduce it.”

Today, the company’s solutions are made from its namesake material, which consists of seaweed and plants that naturally biodegrade in a matter of weeks.

Notpla started with Ooho, an edible, fully biodegradable sachet created for the food industry.

The company has partnered with many sporting events and festivals, and has since branched out into areas such as coatings that make food containers fully biodegradable. Noppla paper based on seaweed fiber. A knot plastic pipette that can contain oil and knot plastic pearls. The latter is suitable for one dose of shampoo, for example, but dissolves in warm or cold water.

“Now we are also very interested in the cosmetics industry,” Deguerre said.

In December 2021, Notpla completed a £10m Series A funding round.

scent of iD

iD Scent invents, manufactures and commercializes olfactory discovery experiences with the express purpose of disrupting and modernizing the sampling market.

The group recently announced a new technology called Scentest. It can be used to create fragrance samplings from fully recyclable paper. This process uses air compression to integrate the scent into the paper fibers, producing a perfume (without alcohol) that emanates from the sample over months to years.

One of the iD fragrance samples created was for Guerlain’s Aqua Allegoria Nerolia Vetiver. We will deliver it in a form inspired by a fragrance bottle. Pulling up the cap-shaped top of the sample reveals a white stick-shaped sampler soaked in scent. It can be used over 100 times.

Launched ten years ago, ID Scent was designed to allow people to share such samples. So this is not a traditional one-shot sample.

Based in Bron, France, iD Scent manufactures in a sustainable way. Most of its solutions are manufactured in France and the paper is certified recyclable and environmentally friendly.

iD scent sample Courtesy of Jennifer Weil Organoid Technologies GmbH

Innovations from Organoid Technologies GmbH allow surfaces to retain their tactile, visual and olfactory properties.

Alp Behar, Country Sales Director for France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Israel, said:

Organoid was founded in 2018 in Frieses, Austria and manufactures all its products in the Tyrolean Mountains of Austria in a carbon-neutral way.

Behar explained that Organoid can use cosmetic by-products. Indirect industry applications may be in point of sale, merchandising, display furniture surfaces, and product packaging.

The company also created a subsidiary of NatPad, a transdermal patch that uses natural moss as a reservoir for actives such as skincare and essential oils. NatPad patches can be applied to corresponding Organoid surfaces. So, for example, a surface consisting of coffee may be created for patches containing caffeine.

Provided by Organoid Technologies Provided by Organoid Technologies Malachio

Marachio collects seafood shells directly from the restaurant, crushes them and mixes them with natural binders. The production process is based on low-tech dynamics.

“That means it has a very low carbon impact,” explained Malaco co-founder Hugo Kermarek.

The brand started by using the finished material for tableware and decorations. Since then, it has expanded into furniture manufacturing and is currently working on several cosmetic packaging projects.

“We’re prototyping it,” he said.

Kermarrec and his colleagues are working on new shapes. Due to the porosity of the material Marachio manufactures, in the beauty industry, its creations are ideal for creams, powders and water-based formulas.

Mussels, oysters, and scallops have shells that turn a variety of colors.

“We can also personalize our products. [natural] It’s pigmentation,” added Kermarrec.

Currently based in Nantes, France, Marachio launched in Brittany in September 2020.

Created by Marachio Courtesy of Marchio

