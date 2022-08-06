Google TV Rumors Claim 50 Live Channels Coming Soon





Google TV looks set to follow in the footsteps of Plex and others by introducing live TV. A list of 50 free and ad-supported TV channels was found in the Android TV Launcher app for Android devices.

A faithful code dig done by 9to5Google (opens in new tab) mentions “50 channels of live TV with no subscription, signup or download required” for users to enjoy. These channels seem to cover “news, sports, movies, shows”.

Google TV already integrates well with several live TV apps, including Pluto TV, Philo, and (of course) YouTube TV. However, it looks like the update will make these channels available without the need to install any additional apps.

channel hopping

Code-listed channels include ABC News Live, America’s Test Kitchen, ChiveTV, Hallmark Movies & More, Nature Vision, NBC News Now, Power Nation, Toon Goggles, USA Today, and World Poker Tour.

It doesn’t match the likes of Samsung TV Plus, which offers over 200 live channels for free, but it’s a pretty impressive list. There’s no word yet on when these channels will officially be added to Google TV, and so far Google hasn’t said anything about them.

Of course, the TV platform is just one of many areas where tech giants such as Amazon, Apple, Google and Samsung are competing head-on against each other, and Google wants to gain any edge it can. increase.

Analytics: What is Google TV?

If you’re confused about what Google TV is, we don’t blame you. The platform/interface/app debuted on Chromecast with Google TV in 2020 and has since expanded to various other devices.

Born as an improved interface for Android TV, it is heavily based on Android TV. You get a more modern look, better search integration across multiple apps, and additional features like watchlists. By the end of the year, Google aims to update as many devices as possible from Android TV to Google TV.

At the same time, the Google Play Movies & TV app was replaced by Google TV on smartphones and tablets. The new app is similar to Google TV TVs and streaming dongles, but it just runs as an app on Android instead of the full operating system of another device.

Wherever you experience Google TV, you can buy and rent digital content, access all your streaming apps, and use the Google Assistant. It can be considered a direct competitor to the Apple TV app (not the Apple TV 4K streaming box).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/news/google-tv-rumor-points-to-50-live-channels-coming-soon The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos