Android 13 Bedtime Mode: New UI, Dim Wallpapers





With Android 13, Google has redesigned the look of Bedtime mode in Digital Wellbeing, adding a handy “dim wallpaper” option.

The changes start with Bedtime Mode with Android 13’s new Material You Settings UI, making it easier to set up and manage. You’ll see a new card-based list when you open it from Settings or the Apps shortcut in Digital Wellbeing.

The first card shows the current status of Bedtime Mode,[今すぐオンにする]A button appears. When enabled, an adorable animation (with CAT) and he is presented with two options (“turn off now” and “pause for 30 minutes”).

“Bedtime Routine” is the next card. Use a schedule (same time his UI as before), turn on while charging, or none (for manual control).

“Customize” is the last section, and “Do not disturb Bedtime” and “Turn off Bedtime at next alarm” are the same as before. The new “Bedtime screen options” are:

Grayscale Keep screen dark: Always off Dark wallpaper Dark theme

Darkening your wallpaper with Bedtime Mode is extremely useful and creates an especially interesting look with the Nature Sweep collection on the Pixel 6a.

Version 1.1.463639936.beta (409068), which was widely released to the Beta Channel yesterday, (h/t Mishaal Rahman) enables dimming options for this new wallpaper. He first previewed this option in May. Meanwhile, Bedtime Mode’s Android 13 redesign appears to have rolled out in mid-July, if not earlier. The Android 12 Pixel phone we reviewed today does not show this improvement.

Android 13 details:

