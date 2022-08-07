The University of Tokyo spin-off space startup will exhibit at the SmallSat Conference to be held in the United States from August 6th to 11th





Pale Blue Inc. will be exhibiting at the Small Satellite Conference 2022 (August 6-11, Utah State University). President Asakawa will be on stage at the technology presentation held on Wednesday, August 10. Pale Blue (booth number 49) will exhibit a water-based hybrid thruster for small satellites, which is scheduled for the world’s first space demonstration.

About the contents of the exhibition

Pale Blue will be showcasing a 100kg satellite mock-up featuring water resist jets for the first time. In addition, the world’s first multi-water propulsion system, which is scheduled to be demonstrated for the first time in space by JAXA’s Innovative Satellite Technology Demonstration-3 by March 2023, will also be exhibited. We will exhibit cystojet.

Technical Sessions SmallSat Session X: Propulsion

President Asakawa will give a lecture on the theme of “pre-flight test results of multiple water propulsion systems”, which is scheduled for the world’s first space demonstration of water-based hybrid thrusters (resist jet and ion thruster).

Small Satellite Conference 2022 Comment: Due to the impact of the new coronavirus, the small satellite conference established in April 2020 was held online, but it is finally possible to participate on-site. We will further accelerate the development of the global market. By doing both corporate exhibitions and technical presentations at the world’s largest small satellite conference.

About the meeting

Launched in 1987, the Small Satellite Conference is one of the world’s largest conferences dedicated to small satellites, hosted by Utah State University.

Official website: https://smallsat.org/ Venue: Utah State University (650 N 800 E, Logan Utah 84322, United States) Exhibition period: August 6th (Sat) to August 11th (Thursday) Exhibition for 6 days Time: August 8 (Mon) 11:00-17:00 August 9 (Tue)-August 10 (Wed) 9:00-17:00 August 11 (Thu) 9:00-12:00 Pale Blue Booth: TSC Main Hall, Booth No. 49 Pale Blue Technical Presentation: Wednesday, August 10, 17:45- TSC Ballroom, TSC Main Hall Registration fee: $300-

About pale blue

Pale Blue is a space startup from the University of Tokyo founded in 2020. The company is working on small satellite thruster innovations that use water as propellant. Pale Blue, through its water-based propulsion technology, aims to develop a space ecosystem where mobility in space is not only affordable, but completely safe for both humans and the surrounding environment.

Company name: Pale Blue Co., Ltd. Location: Tokatsu Techno Plaza Room 610, 5-4-6 Kashiwanoha, Kashiwa-shi, Chiba President: Jun Asakawa Business description: Development and service of microsatellite thrusters Corporate site: https:// pale-blue.co.jp/

Contact Emily Okuhara, Marketing & Communications, Pale Blue Email: [email protected]

