4 Awesome Amazon Fire TV Tips





If you’re anything like me, you probably have Amazon’s Fire TV sticks all over your house. These little gizmos support a wide range of streaming services and are often available at discounted prices for easy selection.

Getting started with the Fire TV interface is easy, but these helpful tips, shortcuts, and quality-of-life improvements can make your streaming experience even more enjoyable.

Pair Bluetooth headphones for private listening

I love falling asleep with a grisly true crime show playing in the background. my wife does not

If you find yourself involved in similar marital challenges, there are compromises that are win-win. Just pair your favorite Bluetooth headphones with your Fire TV.

[設定]go to the menu,[コントローラーと Bluetooth デバイス],[その他の Bluetooth デバイス]then select

You only need to pair the headphones once. The next time you want to listen privately, simply turn on the headphones and they will automatically connect.

Use your phone as a remote control

Losing the Fire TV remote is an almost daily occurrence in our house, so I quickly launch Amazon’s official Fire TV app (iOS, Android), which has the remote built in.

If you need to complete a one-time pairing and your TV doesn’t start when you turn on your Fire TV device, you may need a way to manually turn on your TV. But once those two things are done, this is a great way to get back into the show without spending an episode’s worth of time searching for the remote.

It also has a convenient text input feature. The next time you need to enter a cumbersome login email address or complex password, tap the keyboard icon in the upper right corner. Better than typing text letter by letter remotely at any time.

Quick access to apps and settings

One very useful but often overlooked feature: Press and hold the home button on your Fire remote to bring up the quick access menu. This allows you to quickly navigate between profiles, view all installed apps, access settings, and more.

If you find the Fire TV interface a little unwieldy, this trick will make it much easier to navigate.

“Where is he from?”

My wife and I love playing the game “Where is that guy from?” It’s a game, but I like it even more if our brains are sharp enough to retrieve such information without resorting to searching.

Thankfully, when you see a familiar face in a movie or show you’re streaming via Amazon Prime Video, you can access Amazon’s X-Ray capabilities with the flip of a controller.

The interface shows who is in the current scene and what music is playing. At that point, you can click through to get a quick bio and see what other titles the cast members have joined.

