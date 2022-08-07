DuckDuckGo has added features to enhance your privacy





There are many search engines to choose from, but not all are the same. Of course, Google search is the most widely used, with billions of searches done every day. However, everything you do on Google is tied to your account. Tap or click here to see 8 ways Google constantly invades your privacy and how to fix them.

Apple users can use the Safari browser’s native search engine. Or, if you prefer the super secure Brave browser, the built-in search functionality limits data collection. But many others use his DuckDuckGo for their privacy.

Search engines have recently made some changes. Find out what steps we take to enhance the security of your personal information and search data.

DuckDuckGo claims to protect user privacy, but an investigation in May of this year revealed that it had a syndicated search content deal with Microsoft. DuckDuckGo allows Microsoft to bypass some tracker blocking features.

In a recent blog post, founder Gabriel Weinberg addressed the allegations, explaining that the company failed to meet expectations regarding web tracking. As a result, search engines are rolling out some updates to make tracking more transparent.

The first change is that third-party tracker loading protection now includes Microsoft in addition to blocking the identification of tracking scripts from Facebook and Google. The change comes after DuckDuckGo’s previous Microsoft contract with Bing as a source of private search results expired.

I’m glad this is no longer the case. Weinberg said in a blog post that he didn’t and doesn’t have the same restrictions as other companies.

Public block list and new web tracking protection help page

Another change the company is rolling out over the next few days is to better explain all web tracking protections through a new help page. You can check the data type.

Other changes include:

Update the privacy dashboard within apps and extensions to show detailed information about third-party requests and blocked requests. Check other 3rd party requests loaded, with both reasons if available.

Users now have one place to go when they want to understand the different types of web privacy protections offered by the platforms they use. It also shows what’s in development for this part of the product roadmap, explains Weinberg.

talk to the elephant in the room

DuckDuckGo is working to transform private ads to address issues that have caused many users to question Microsoft’s privacy claims. Weinberg explains that advertising on the search engine is done in partnership with Microsoft. But he has a privacy deal with the tech giant.

According to him, Microsoft has committed not to profile users on ad clicks, so if you click on a Microsoft-provided ad displayed on DuckDuckGo, Microsoft Advertising will not associate your ad click behavior with your user profile.

Advertisers still need statistics, so Weinberg goes into relative detail on how the company accomplished this. As a result, he is working on an architecture for private ad conversions that can be externally verified as non-profiling.

He said other companies are also working towards converting private ads. Safari is working on private click measurement and Firefox is working on interoperable private attribution.

