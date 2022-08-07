Amazon Great Freedom Festival: offers on Xiaomi smartphones





Day two of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. The sale offers discounts on smartphones, laptops, tablets and other gadgets.Here we bring you the best deals available during the sale on Xiaomi smartphones

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G features a 6.73 inch WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with AdaptiveSync Pro. The handset is available for purchase at 62,999. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and features a 120-watt in-box HyperCharger that can fully charge the 4,600mAh battery in 18 minutes.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone is available at a discount of 14,000 from the original price of 49,999. As part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, the smartphone is available for 35,999. Equipped with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, the handset features 120-watt HyperCharge technology that can fully charge the 5,000mAh battery in 17 minutes.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available on Amazon at a discounted price of 24,999. It was discounted by 7,000 yen at the Amazon sale. The back of the smartphone is equipped with a 64MP triple camera. The main sensor is paired with an 8MP ultra wide angle sensor and a 5MP super macro sensor. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor.

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G

The Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is currently listed at 18,999 on Amazon. The smartphone offers a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. On the back of the handset is a 108MP triple camera setup with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 2022

At Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 2022 is available at discounted price of 10,999. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core processor with HyperEngine 2.0 and clock speeds up to 2.0 GHz. The phone offers a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

