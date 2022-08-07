Google Pixel 7 Ultra could come with a ceramic body





We have new confirmation for the upcoming Pixel 7 Ultra release. It’s a Foxconn assembly and comes with a ceramic design and a better photosensor.Google’s first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold, may also be on the way soon.

In addition to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google is reportedly preparing an even higher-end version that could be called the Pixel 7 Ultra. According to well-known Chinese insider Digital Chat Station’s post on his Weibo, Google has partnered with his Foxconn to make flagships made of ceramic rather than a combination of glass, metal and plastic. This is most likely his famous Pixel 7 Ultra, codenamed Lynx.

According to the same source, the smartphone will come with a 2K screen and a Tensor 2 chip, Google’s next-generation SoC. These clues reinforce the idea that it’s actually his ultra-premium Pixel 7 that’s concerned, and if so, this would be the first time a Pixel smartphone has adopted ceramic as a material.

Pixel 7 Ultra: Google switches to ceramic for premium smartphones

Along with this ceramic design, the Pixel 7 Ultra has better specs than other models in the series in the camera department. It ships with Sony’s new IMX787 sensor and has a telephoto lens for performing optical zoom.

Digital Chat Station also reports that Google has contracted Foxconn to manufacture another device. The company’s first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold (or Pixel NotePad). Previous reports suggested that it would have a 7.6-inch OLED screen. Refresh rate 120Hz. The panels are provided by Samsung.

Google is reportedly planning a keynote to unveil new products on October 6, 2022. Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will definitely be attending the event. And it’s based on the latest information that reaches us. It looks like the Pixel 7 Ultra and Pixel Fold are also more likely to attend the conference. The existence of the Pixel Fold has been discussed for years, but its release has reportedly been subject to repeated delays by Google. This time it seems to be the right one!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gizchina.com/2022/08/06/google-pixel-7-ultra-could-arrive-with-a-ceramic-body/

