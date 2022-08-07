New leak reveals the biggest upgrade ever to the entry-level iPad





Will the next iPad have an all-new design?

apple

Apple plans to release an update for the iPad series in September. This means that the announcement could be made within a month of him from now, but this is the most likely date. Well, a new leak has shown what the next entry-level iPad might look like.

Venkatesh Gorantia, in a report for mysmartprice, says the site has received CAD renderings of the upcoming tablet. If these are real, they represent a significant change to the current iPad, possibly the biggest entry-level model redesign ever. Here’s what the rendering shows:

Finally an iPad flat-edge design?

mysmartprice finally has a flat edge design

The entry-level iPad looks different than the rest of the iPad series. The iPad Pro, Air, and mini all have flat edges instead of the curved back that the iPad had on his post-2010 entry-level models. This new tablet, assuming the renderings are authentic, uses the same industrial design language in all its gamut.this raises another question

Is it compatible with Apple Pencil 2?

Given the flat edges, this is physically possible, but the lack of a magnetic charging panel in the rendering makes it seem unlikely. The first has a pop-off top that exposes the Lightning connector, allowing you to charge the Pencil from the iPad’s Lightning port. The other magnetically snaps to the side of your iPad Air, iPad Pro, or iPad mini for pairing and charging. The new iPad will have a magnetic connector, and the first generation of his Pencil will either be a thing of the past, or continue to be compatible only with entry-level tablets as it is today. Additionally, this creates another problem.

Is this the new 2022 iPad?

MySmartPrice Lightning or USB-C?

Here comes another conundrum. Rumor has it that the upcoming iPad will switch connectivity from Lightning to USB-C, like the rest of the iPad series. If so, that certainly means it’s switching to the Apple Pencil 2.

Alternatively, those USB-C rumors could be false (Gorantia says it’s unclear either way) and there won’t be any changes from the Lightning connector.

A larger screen for the iPad could be coming soon.

mysmartprice display is large but has square corners

All other iPads feature displays with gently curved corners to match the curved edges of the tablet itself. It looks like the tablet will have a larger display. Apple gradually increased the screen size of the iPad from his original 9.7 inches to his current 10.2 inches. Apple has shrunk the bezels, as with the previous version of the iPad Air, and here he’s likely going with a 10.5-inch screen to increase the size. Still, one big design element doesn’t seem to change.

The Touch ID home button is here to stay

Unlike the iPad Pro with Face ID, and the iPad Air and iPad mini with Touch ID in the power button, the Touch ID home button on the front of the next iPad is rendered.

We know the button could be hidden in the power button, so the iPad will be an all-screen machine like the Air, so the only conclusion is that the home button will remain to keep costs down. .

This is not a bad thing. Ultimately, the entry-level iPad is a solid value at $329, and the next model will specifically incorporate the predicted A14 Bionic chip, even if the sticker prices have gone up to justify the new design. If there is, leave it as is.

quad speaker?

Renderings show a pair of speaker grills above and below, suggesting quad speakers. This could be part of Apple bringing his Spatial Audio to more devices, which are absent from current entry-level models.

You can lift the camera panel on the following iPads:

mysmartprice rear camera panel

The rear camera remains single-lens, as it is now, but with a raised panel, renderings suggest. , which is not surprising at all. Oh, and it looks like it’s the first time you’ve used flash.

Conclusion

Some people will be disappointed that the next entry-level iPad won’t be full screen, but it’s important to remember how much an iPad is worth. The display makes it even more remarkable.

