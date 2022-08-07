Research press release on connectivity and mobile trends





Why this matters

Last year, the pandemic created a social beta that brought more activity and responsibility into the home, pushing consumers into a highly virtual world of work, school, healthcare, and even exercise. They added new devices, upgraded their networks, and although sometimes overwhelming, they adapted quickly. The third edition of Deloittes 2022 Connectivity and Mobile Trends (CMT), an online survey of 2,005 US consumers conducted in the first quarter of 2022, explores how consumers are adapting to virtual approaches. It shows how experienced you are in embracing and managing your digital life.

Consumers are trying to master their digital world. Consumers are balancing the virtual and physical. They are choosing to optimize the devices they use and move forward with the virtual experiences they love most.

In the past year, 15% of home Internet consumers upgraded their home Internet service for faster speeds, and 44% purchased signal boosters such as Wi-Fi extenders and mesh networking equipment. to extend the coverage of the entire home. The majority (87%) of these reported that their new equipment improved their Wi-Fi performance. 68% of people who use smart home devices say the technology makes them safer. 69% of people who use smart thermostats say the device helps them reduce their energy costs.

Consumers love 5G, but many still want apps and experiences designed specifically for 5G For consumers looking to buy their next smartphone, 5G is It’s the third most important feature after battery life and data storage. 5G is his second most important motivation for the 24% of respondents who are likely to switch their mobile provider in the next year (after better cost effectiveness).

68% of respondents who have had a smartphone for less than a year report having 5G capabilities (up from 56% of respondents in 2021). He said 48% of 5G smartphone users said the service exceeded expectations, and another 45% said it met expectations. However, 73% of 5G smartphone users want to have a better understanding of what 5G will enable them to do, and 30% say they lack innovative apps and services that leverage 5G. Disappointed to be recognized.

important quotes

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, it has also been a unique opportunity for many of us to delve deeper into the digital tools we already use and accelerate how we apply them. This year’s Connectivity and Mobile Trends survey tells us that consumers are familiar with their digital lives, deciding which activities they want to participate in virtually, and which ones are better suited to participate in the real world. , is more intentional. Our research found that some of the virtual and digital necessities people have experienced in the real world have positive impacts on family, education, health and fitness, coupled with the need for strong security and data privacy, to ultimately We also found that it typically creates additional demand for technology companies.

– Paul Silverglate, Vice Chairman, Deloitte LLP and US Technology Sector Leader

Telecommuting has declined, but remains an important component of work life today In 2022, remote work has declined, but remains important. 45% of consumers surveyed said one or more household members work from home at least occasionally, down from 55% in 2021, and 47% of employed adults say they work from home at least I reported that I sometimes work from home. the past year. Those with experience working remotely strongly desire to have virtual or hybrid options for the future.

99% of people who have worked from home in the past year say they appreciate aspects of the experience. The benefits they rated most were lack of commuting, increased comfort, reduced likelihood of illness, better concentration, and improved family connections.

More than 8 in 10 remote workers say their family relationships, professional relationships, and physical and mental health have improved or remained unchanged. Of those workers who have worked from home in the past year, 76% of them prefer virtual or hybrid options in the future, while only 21% want to work mostly or completely face-to-face.

Attitudes toward virtual learning vary by age and experience Although teaching at home has declined significantly over remote work, 23% of consumers say that one or more family members still attend school from home. (down from 43% in 2021). ). 97% of remote learners and parents say they appreciate several aspects of remote learning. The main benefits are similar to working from home, including increased comfort, less chance of getting sick, shorter commute times, better focus, and stronger family ties.

Fifty-one percent of these remote learners feel their experience has improved their family relationships, and more than seven in ten say their emotional and physical well-being and relationships with teachers have improved or maintained. says. Their biggest concern was their relationships with classmates, with 36% saying those relationships were damaged.

Perceptions of virtual learning differ among those surveyed, depending on age and experience. From age 14 she said 54% of her 17-year-old students said they would mostly or fully meet in person once the pandemic has calmed down. 46% want virtual or hybrid options. For adult learners aged 18+, 40% prefer mostly or completely face-to-face learning, and 60% prefer virtual or hybrid options. A stronger affinity for virtual learning was found among her teens and adults who had experienced virtual learning in the past year. 41% prefer mostly or completely virtual, another 29% want a hybrid combination of virtual and in-person, and 28% want most learning. Or completely face-to-face (teens and adults with remote experience responded as well).

Virtual healthcare is here to stay.Smartphones and wearables improve fitness

49% of consumers said they attended at least one virtual visit as a patient in the past year, with millennials leading the trend at 59%. 92% of consumers now say they are very or somewhat satisfied with their virtual healthcare experience, which from 2021 he has increased by 10 points. Technical issues such as face-to-face connectivity issues, difficulty collecting vital signs, and connectivity issues. Additionally, the popularity of smartwatches and fitness trackers continues to grow, with 41% of respondents saying they personally own a smartwatch or fitness tracker, up 2 percentage points from 2021 and 10 6 of them own it at home.

At least one-third of smartphone users monitor their health and fitness on their smartphones, and one in five use meditation or mental wellness apps. Nine out of 10 of her consumers who own these devices use them to track fitness and monitor health metrics. The most common uses are daily step counting, pulse checking, calorie/nutrition counting, heart health monitoring, and sleep tracking. More than a third of her users receive reminders or badges to motivate them to exercise.

important quotes

Overnight, the pandemic has dramatically changed the way we use digital tools and technology. While not always seamless, our research shows that this new digital-first lifestyle is becoming more standardized and standardized, which is having a positive impact on consumers. However, technology fatigue and frustration with device management complexity remains a real challenge for users. We know that consumers want to be more discreet about their digital usage. Technology and media companies need to pay attention to this issue and make controls and limits easier to manage.

– Jana Arbanas, Deloitte LLP Vice Chairman, U.S. Communications, Media and Entertainment Sector Leader

Reduced Consumer Concerns Consumers feel that their devices and virtual experiences have a positive effect on their lives, but they are at a loss when it comes to privacy, controlling screen time, and dealing with technological complexity. still have some concerns.

Security and privacy come first – 50% of respondents worry about security breaches (such as hackers stealing personal data) and 41% worry about being spied on through their devices. Nearly half (49%) of smart home users are concerned about hackers hijacking their smart home devices (e.g. changing thermostat settings). Parents and children worry about screen time overload – Both parents and children find it difficult to limit their children’s screen time, but children find it even more of an issue. Five in 10 parents struggle to keep their children’s screen time within comfortable limits, while six in 10 teenagers aged 14 to 17 struggle with their own screen time. I admit that I do. Technology fatigue remains a problem – his quarter of consumers (24%) say they are overwhelmed by the number of devices and subscriptions they need to manage, down from his 32% last year says. When it comes to smart home technology, 27% of users report that these devices make their lives too complicated.

Learn more about the survey results here. Contact us at @DeloitteTMT. @PaulSilverglate; @JanaArbanas.

