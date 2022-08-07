The North Carolina firm’s move to Bakersfield has facilitated the acquisition of local technical jobs.news





Bakersfield’s commitment to becoming a center of energy innovation has led to the development of battery charging technology by a North Carolina company. The technology could one day help California’s goal of better connecting electric vehicles to the state’s grid.

SineWatts Inc.’s work on power inverters and electronic design has won a series of grants totaling $1.62 million from the US Department of Energy. State officials are considering offering additional subsidies in the hope that the company’s technology will help transition from internal combustion engines and trucks in California.

For Bakersfield, who signed a $150,000 deal to move the company from Charlotte to California Avenue, SineWatts is the most significant yet in a campaign to foster a local startup culture with the potential to support a high-tech local workforce. represents success.

“SineWatts’ decision to relocate to Bakersfield demonstrates that Bakersfield is an innovative place to do business,” city spokesman Eric Galvan said in an email. He said that as part of the agreement, the city will help the company develop partnerships that “provide real-world applications for their technology,” while SineWatts will identify strategies to attract other tech companies to the city. added that it would support

SineWatts is expected to eventually reside in Bakersfield, California State University, within the proposed $83 million Energy Innovation Center on the university’s campus. Such moves will help boost the local economy and workforce development, and enhance Khan’s reputation as a hub for energy innovation, at a time when the Newsom administration is seeking to phase out the county’s oil and gas industry. It may help replace some of the lost jobs.

CSUB said it is excited that visionary companies are interested in developing sustainable technologies that will create jobs in Caen.

“As we partner with the City of Bakersfield, CSUB continues our mission to bring all voices and expertise together in the energy conversation, we look forward to hearing more about SineWatts’ promising research and efficiency plans. to the university’s president,” said the staff in a statement.

Early work on the SineWatts technology took place in Palo Alto in 2011. Since then, the company has patented a series of inventions related to battery charging and discharging. His first DOE award in 2013 was $500,000 for him, and two years later the same agency awarded him $1 million.

SineWatts is working on a technology demonstration that the company expects to take a year and a half to two years to complete. After that, we hope to start local production of electric vehicles like golf carts, which also act as mobile batteries to power the entire house. Ultimately, the idea is to work with other automakers to help roll out electric vehicles.

“We’re shaping new markets. We call them power plants on wheels,” said company spokesman Les Mood.

The company says its technology is uniquely miniaturized and, at least in that respect, outperforms the equipment in Ford Motor’s F-150 Lightning electric truck. According to Mood, vehicles with SineWatts’ lightweight technology can connect to power sources more easily, which could reduce costs and accelerate the construction of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

President and CEO Shibashis “Shiba” Bhowmik said in an email. For EVs, requirements for energy storage in the building’s distribution network. ”

A state law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in October 2019 codified California’s interest in supplying electric vehicles to the state’s power grid. Senate Bill 676 not only requires the California Public Utilities Commission to establish electric vehicle and grid integration, but also requires local public utilities to consider strategies for such integration. I’m looking for

The Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development began talking to SineWatts early last year during an event convened by the California Energy Commission. According to GoBiz community-based solutions supervisor Derek Kirk, state officials were drawn to the company because of its leadership in battery innovation and what it could do to advance the state’s climate goals. .

California has yet to contribute financially to SineWatts, but state officials are considering it, Kirk added. It’s not the first or largest startup recruitment GoBiz has done, but it’s a good example of how economic development should happen in the state, he said.

The company believes Bakersfield is the best location for manufacturing because of the availability of land and engineers, Mood said. He said SineWatts could create thousands of research, engineering and development jobs over the next few years.

Currently, about 30 engineers are working to improve the company’s technology, he said. He added that the company’s move to Bakersfield he plans to complete in September.

