Google’s Algorithms Solve Scientific Problems – Science – Life





AlphaFold, Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) system, predicts the structure of almost every protein known and cataloged by science. This advances our understanding of biology and facilitates the work of numerous researchers to meet current and future challenges.

DeepMind, which is responsible for this artificial intelligence, and the European Bioinformatics Laboratory of the European Molecular Biology Institute (EMBL-EBI) have predicted the three-dimensional structures of almost all proteins (200 million) from amino acids thanks to AI. . sequences; these are freely and openly available in the AlphaFold database.

The database has expanded nearly 200-fold since its creation in 2021, growing from about 1 million protein structures to more than 200 million in the latest version, covering nearly every organism on Earth whose genome has been sequenced. It covers. .

This expansion includes predictive structures for a wide range of species, including plants, bacteria, animals, and other organisms, and is a “life sciences resource that impacts global challenges such as sustainability, food insecurity, and food insecurity. Opening new avenues of research”. And neglected diseases”.

Proteins have unique 3D shapes that fit into each other, but determining them is a big challenge, and AI is key here. Using AI has allowed us to create the most complete database of predictions about how proteins fold.

Because the structure of each protein, a fundamental part of life, depends on the amino acids that make it up, defining what it does and how it does it, determining it is an essential part of biology. It provides valuable information for understanding the process and making progress in various fields.

“AlphaFold now provides a three-dimensional view of the protein universe. The popularity and growth of this database is a testament to the success of the collaboration between DeepMind and EMBL.”

“AlphaFold has become an essential tool for hundreds of thousands of scientists in laboratories and universities around the world,” said Demis Hassabis, founder and CEO of DeepMind, a British company owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet. Emphasizing how fast the world is going.

Hassabis hopes that this expanded database will open up entirely new avenues of scientific discovery.

According to EMBL, AlphaFold has also demonstrated its impact in areas such as improving our ability to fight plastic pollution, understanding Parkinson’s disease, improving the health of honeybees, understanding how ice forms, and exploring human evolution.

DeepMind’s AlphaFold Principal Scientist John Jumper said:

“A new era of structural biology and AI-based methods will bring incredible advances,” he stresses.

For Sameer Velankar, Team Leader of the European EMBL-EBI Protein Data Bank, AlphaFold has made its way into the molecular biology community. Use the AlphaFold structure”.

“This is just the impact of one million predictions. Imagine the impact of over 200 million openly accessible protein structure predictions,” he says.

EFE

