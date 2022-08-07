



By leading innovation at a company that reaches 5 billion users a day, Orr Hameiri said he has the opportunity to impact the lives of millions of people around the world. He is the Global Technology Innovation Director at his Procter & Gamble, which he says is a great job for him due to his boundless curiosity and willingness to learn. Hameiri explains that he will meet with founders from various fields and connect them to P&G’s global business unit. The aim is to become a client of these startups and create a win-win situation for everyone. Hameiri says he measures his success by helping business units reach their goals and how many ideas scale and make an impact. He says there are a lot of bright minds within P&G, but they also realize that they can’t invent everything or it takes too long, so leaders are reluctant to invent outside. and very open.

Orr, how would you describe yourself?

I would describe myself as an endlessly curious learner. i am not a technician. Unfortunately, I’m actually an accountant. I joined P&G as a local auditor in charge of accounting, tax and payroll.

After a few years, I realized my true passion was innovation. I started my Executive MBA with a concentration in Venture Capital. I met the CEO of P&G Israel and his CFO. I said I don’t see his future as CFO next. That’s not what I care about. This was five and a half years ago. I told them that my true passion was innovation and that I wanted to lead his P&G innovation efforts in Israel responsibly.

What does innovation mean?

At least in my role, it’s an innovation. It’s how we work with startups, open innovation, and how we incorporate their disruptive ideas into Procter & Gamble.

How did you come to the inner conviction that “I want to stop this trajectory and create a new trajectory”?

P&G Israel carried out innovation activities. That, coupled with my MBA experience, basically exposed me to those activities. I realized that this is what I really want to do. There is so much talent here, so many great startups, it would be a shame not to tap into their talents.

First of all, P&G is great. I don’t think there are many opportunities to make such an impact on the lives of so many people. P&G is a collection of 350 unicorns. He has 5 billion daily active users.

Orr Hameiri, Global Technology Innovation Director at Procter & Gamble

How does innovation happen?

There are so many different possibilities. First, the implementation of AI within P&G. AI is built into every aspect of what we do.

My role is basically scouting and evaluating startups around the world, connecting them to our global business units and making sure the solutions scale. We work with P&G’s various business units. Every time they try, they say, “I need your help.” At that stage, say, “I’d be happy to help, but only if you meet three prerequisites.” The first is VP endorsement. This allows business units to view this challenge as a must-have rather than a nice-to-have.

The second is the POC budget. Among us, the innovation department has that budget. However, we would like the business unit to cover the cost of his POC.

How many employees does P&G currently have?

The third is human resources. We recognize that an entrepreneur’s most important asset is time. I don’t accept situations where an entrepreneur has to chase down a corporate rep and reply to emails once in her three weeks. I would like the business unit to assign someone from the team as the project owner. He should be one of the yearly goals. In other words, this affects your annual bonus.

I am creating this structure that has both skins in the game. I know there is resource potential. You have the means to measure a person’s success. That increases your chances of success.

absolutely. The biggest challenge for many companies is the so-called middle management. You can’t blame them. These are experts in their respective fields. They’ve had a certain process over the years and it’s working. This is why we created this personal incentive.

What are some of your most outstanding achievements within P&G?

Most of the work we do is partnerships. We aim to partner with startups and become clients. We basically want to implement their technology relatively early. Unfortunately I can’t name some of the success stories we have, what I can mention are two examples of him from startups we invested in last year. The first is Grin in the remote dental space. The second is Moodify in the field of digitizing scents.

If you are looking at an investment compared to a partnership, what is the difference?

First of all, it’s not a replacement. Invest only when there is opportunity or potential to become a partner. Those investments are only strategic investments.

Is this investment primarily for the purpose of influencing corporate decision-making, for exclusivity, or for potential future M&A?

All of the above, and perhaps one more thing, is basically gaining exposure and bringing another angle of innovation to P&G. We know that we cannot invent everything ourselves. There is a lot of openness to what is invented outside.

What do you do in your daily life?

I have the best job in the world. Basically, half of my role is facing the outside world and meeting the most interesting startups in different fields. I’m looking for Data Analytics Startups, Cyber, Enterprise Infrastructure, FemTech, Wellness, Sustainability, Supply from his chain.

I met such a company. How do you bring that into your investment?

The other half of the roles are internal. First and foremost, it’s about understanding the business unit’s challenges. Must be deeply involved in business. I think creating credibility is a very important aspect. You do it with quick wins and small things. Step by step, we are building that trust within our team.

I would like to go back to three preconditions. I was bluffing a little. So there are more than just three prerequisites. Basically, once those three prerequisites are met, meet with the business unit and brainstorm. Then I went back to her vice president and told her. One is to define what success looks like.

KPIs, so to speak. I would like to avoid situations where a business unit defines or dictates a startup to offer something 10x what she does. They offered 10X. Then go back to the business unit and ask, “Can we scale?” Then I said, “Let’s think about it. Maybe next year.” If the startup does 10x what she does, we will continue to scale. POC doesn’t care. What I care about is the success of his POC, which has scaled and made an impact within the company.

The second is basically a budget for scaling. I’m not sure how much budget you’ll need for scaling. But what I want to hear from her is, “Oh yes. If we find the right startup and have a successful pilot, we have a good budget for scaling.”

It sounds more conceptual than concrete, but it still gives me an understanding that it is possible and willing.

What we do here is pre-screen our company for startups. In the end, everyone wins because we didn’t waste our time, business units, startups, or us.

In practice, business units measure themselves by their ability to meet what they express as KPIs.

right. The question of how corporate innovation managers are measured is perhaps one of the most difficult questions in the field of open innovation. If I decided to be measured by his POC, I could make 100 POCs each year, but nothing would happen to P&G and I would be wasting my time for every startup.

Does the startup understand how much work and process you put into it?

They definitely do. they value it. Our success rate is quite high. I think one of the reasons the world’s top VCs like working with his P&G is because of the value we create for them and their portfolio companies.

Why is this the best job in the world for you?

I have a job where I actually get paid to meet and meet the most interesting people in the world. No day looks the same as any other. It’s very, very different and very exciting every day.

Michael Mathias

Forbes 30 Under 30, Michael Matias is a Venture Fellow at Innovation Endeavors and an Investing Venture Partner at Secret Chord and J-Ventures. He studied artificial intelligence and human-computer interaction at Stanford University and was an engineer at Hippo Insurance. Matthias previously served as an officer in Unit 8200. 20MinuteLeaders is his series of interviews on tech entrepreneurship, featuring his one-on-one interviews with engaging founders, innovators and thought leaders. Share their journeys and experiences.

Contributing Editors: Michael Mathias, Megan Ryan

