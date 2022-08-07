This Twitter Page Dig Up The Weirdest, Funniest, Most Mysterious Places In Google Earth (62 Pics)





Truth is stranger than fiction, they say. Well, we’re trying to find out without even setting foot outside our homes.

Today, we embarked on a mission to not just explore the Earth, but Google Earth, a computer program that renders a 3D representation of the Earth based primarily on satellite imagery. You can zoom in on a house or take a 360° view of a random street in a world you never actually visit.

However, Google Earth caught people’s attention and became a bizarre adventure in itself after users realized that hundreds, if not thousands, of very bizarre locations were captured there. I was. It is a mysterious destination, “What the hell is going on over there!?” kind of reaction.

With both a Twitter account and a website, the Weird Google Earth project collects the funniest, weirdest, most mysterious snaps ever seen by cars and satellites on Google Earth and Google Maps. Trust us, until it does, it doesn’t feel like it gets any stranger than this.

To learn more about how Google Earth works and aspects of the program you should be aware of when it comes to privacy, Bored Panda reached out to NordVPN cybersecurity expert Daniel Markuson.

Markuson explained that Google Earth creates a 3D representation of the Earth based primarily on satellite imagery. “The program maps the earth by overlaying satellite imagery, Google Street View imagery, and his GIS (geographic information system) data onto his 3D globe, allowing users to view cities and landscapes from different angles. make it possible.”

However, there are some pretty big privacy concerns with Google Street View. Markuson explains: from public property)”

Google Street Camera can also take pictures from a high position and from above hedges designed to keep areas private.

Markuson said: Online because it has been reissued many times. He added that some examples are also available on reputable news websites such as Business Insider and Cne.

Additionally, cybersecurity experts have pointed out that people photographed by Google Street cameras never consent to their actions. “And this is a big privacy issue. Anyone who wants to have complete privacy in the digital world should have the right to do so.”

Google Maps users should also be aware of the fact that when you enable location tracking in Google Maps, Google collects data about your whereabouts in the Location History section. If you have location tracking turned on, you can see your location history map here,” Markuson said.

“By using Google Maps to plan routes and find places, it goes without saying that you are providing Google with valuable information about your whereabouts. can be used,” added the cybersecurity expert.

Google Earth privacy issues, on the other hand, are mostly related to the Google Street View feature. “A lot of people don’t want their homes to be displayed there because they see this as an invasion of privacy,” Markuson concluded.

