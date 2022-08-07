Digital footprint and job prospects





Applying for a new (or first) job can take some time. Especially for graduate programs, the job application process involves multiple steps. Coordination of applications, psychometric testing, interviews, and participation in one or more days of her assessment online or in person.

This process can also include intrusive scrutiny of your digital footprint. Behind the scenes, up to 80% of employers and recruitment agencies use social media content as part of their candidate screening process. I’m here. Being open online about a health condition, addiction problem, or pregnancy can be seen in applicants when applying for jobs, as can profiles that exhibit polarized views, non-mainstream lifestyle choices, or excessive partying. It may adversely affect a person’s chances of success.

Employees may be disciplined or terminated for behavior on social networking sites, even if they post outside of working hours. The unintentional online disclosure of sensitive information, such as trade secrets, intellectual property, or the personal information of other employees, poses a security risk to an organization and can result in loss of competitive advantage, reputation, and customer confidence. be connected.

A vivid illustration of such security risks comes from a video posted on the porn-sharing website OnlyFans by two Navy personnel of intimate activity on a secure British nuclear submarine base, leading to disciplinary action. increase.

Our team has been investigating how an employee’s digital footprint harms them and their employers. After extensive interviews with 26 people, many struggled to recall and conceptualize their entire digital footprint, and how others pieced it together to draw unexpected conclusions. I found that I had a hard time imagining what it would be like.

This is important for young people entering the job market. They typically have an extensive digital footprint across multiple platforms over the years. Perhaps it’s a “try on size” identity and opinion as you mature and realize who you are.

Young people say they face peer pressure to comment on hot topics such as Black Lives Matter and #MeToo without necessarily feeling willing to speak out publicly. Others say they regret their brusquely expressed opinions on politics, race, and sexuality. These opinions seemed acceptable to teenagers, but not so clear to adults.

This permanence of online content can affect young adults in ways unfamiliar to parents whose dark pasts are likely entrusted to photo albums under their beds.

digital decluttering

Consistently cleaning up one’s digital footprint is a task that people tend to feel overwhelmed. They struggle to remember what they’ve posted on multiple channels over the years, avoid clutter, and reassure themselves that they’re boring and don’t deserve anyone else’s attention.

Some people take crude action, like deleting some or all of their social media accounts. Still deleting is a luxury. Some young people we interviewed need to appear online via their social media accounts so that potential employers can check them out while seeking jobs, especially white-collar jobs. I felt that there was

Online visibility builds legitimacy. It presents our identity to the world: who we are, who we are with, our activities, our opinions. Sure, that identity could be a sanitized version of a real person carefully constructed with an online audience in mind, but so is a resume.

Job seekers may be feeling an ongoing tension between feeling like they have to go public online while keeping themselves safe. One of our interviewees, whose family had sought asylum in the UK, highlighted how asylum seekers can be ripped apart.

I met The one who was. . . running for their lives. The information they put digitally online was quickly sought out, so they stayed away from all kinds of digital social media. . . but they also face the contrast that something needs to come out in order to progress. .. otherwise people won’t think you’re legit.

Similarly, survivors of domestic violence may want to keep a low profile to avoid being discovered by their abusers.

Organization is a painful but necessary aspect of entering the world of work. Google it yourself. Ask a friend of a friend to look it up online and see what they find. If possible, remove content that makes you feel bad. If you’re featured in content posted by someone else, ask them to remove it. remove your tag

If all else fails, at worst disconnect yourself from the online connection that tagged you so that no content is associated with you.

If you have too much content that could hurt your employment prospects, increase your privacy settings to prevent potential employers from seeing it. If your membership on certain social media sites, such as the OnlyFans account, is associated with a past that no longer matches, please untag and delete your account.

Wendy Moncur is Professor of Computer and Information Science at the University of Strathclyde.

This article is part of Quarter Life, a series about issues that affect us in our 20s and 30s. From the challenges of starting a career and taking care of your mental health, to the excitement of starting a family, adopting a pet, and making friends as an adult. This series of articles will explore and answer your questions as you navigate through this tumultuous time in your life.

This article is reprinted from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Please read the original article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90776360/your-forgotten-digital-footprints-could-hurt-your-job-prospects-heres-how-to-act-now The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos