The best inventions and technologies of The Soul Reapers





In the hit Shonen series Bleach, a dazzling variety of weapons, items, and Kidou spells help complete the combat system. This is especially true of the black-robed Soul Reapers who patrol the human realm killing Hollows or guarding the souls of the dead. , and that’s not all.

It is Squad 12, primarily a research and development team, that pioneers the most useful and versatile tools for the Soul Reapers to use on the job. These items only pop up here and there in his Bleach, but together they prove just how innovative and witty Soul Reapers can be despite their traditionalist culture and mindset. I’m here.

In the real world, pagers are usually associated with doctors and the 1990s in general. Interestingly, Bleach’s Soul Reaper uses its own version of a pager simply called the Soul Pager. This may reflect the technology commonly used in Japan when Bleach began its serialization in the early 2000s, and while Soul Reapers is capable of innovation, it has a tendency to flaunt technology. These practical spirit agents make do with passable tech like Soul Pagers, and such devices serve two primary functions.

The Soul Pager is a communicator, used to make phone calls between spirit agents in the Soul Society and spirit agents in the world of the living. The Soul Reaper may use it when in distress and needing backup, such as when cornered by the Hollows or unable to return to the Soul Society for some reason. is text-based. Soul Pagers can be used as trackers to follow her Hollows movement nearby, much like Aliens anime her version of Space Marines tracking Xenomorphs with M314 motion trackers. In particular, main character Rukia Kuchiki was often seen using the Soul Pager in this way in the first season of Bleach to help Ichigo hunt down the lost Hollow.

Soul Pagers have a slightly different physical design, including colors. In the bonus comic, members of the Soul Reaper Women’s Association had a meeting to redesign simple Soul Pagers, customizing the shapes and colors for the same, for example. Most notably, Soul Reapers completely updated the Soul Pager as of the one-shot chapter, making her iPhone-style her Soul Pager complete with FaceTime-style video chat, making it state-of-the-art. It is the adoption of human technology. For example, Renji was seen chatting with Ichigo this way from a distance.

Soul Candy and Gigai Body allow Soul Reapers to interact with humans

Soul Reapers generally cannot interact with mortal humans at all. Although Soul Reapers are physically solid, non-mental humans cannot see or hear them, making diplomacy difficult. If you need to, you can use more advanced items to blend in. completely normal. These Gigai His body starts out as a blank template, but can morph into a caricature of the user minus the clothing. When the user obtains the clothes, the gigai body becomes available. A striking example of this is when Rukia spent most of season 1 in a gigai body provided by Kisuke Urahara himself. Disguised as a student at Ichigo’s school.

A related Soul Reaper technology is Soul Candy. This small candy-like item can be swallowed to extract the soul from a corpse. Ichigo and Rukia often use them together in their early adventures, and the Soul Candy pieces come in convenient containers reminiscent of his PEZ candy dispenser. Soul Reapers typically use Soul Candy to quickly drain their true spiritual bodies from their Gigai. This is because leaving a Gigai without Soul Candy is slow and difficult. Soul Candy places a conscious soul within a Gigai. This soul usually follows the user of the Soul Reaper and flees the scene in case of danger. Chappie is one such artificial soul he used by Rukia before fighting Arrancar D Roy with his linker.

Other versions of these items also exist. Kisuke invented the Mobile Gigai, which can be quickly inflated like a balloon and used as a Naruto-style substitute in battle, then his Mod-Souls, which contain combat-capable artificial souls, or the rare Soul Candy. I have a piece. Mod-Souls were quickly deemed defective and unworthy of use, so they were recalled by the Soul Society and destroyed. The only exception is Ichigo and Rukia’s friend Kon, who can use kicks in battle. Kisuke wanted to destroy him, but Ichigo and Rukia spoke in his defense and he was spared.

