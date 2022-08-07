About Big Tech and Privacy





Privacy isn’t the only word you hear these days from big tech companies like Apple, Facebook, and Google. However, for his Ghostery, an ad-blocker and privacy-focused browser his vendor, what they mean when they say privacy is not what you mean when you use the word.

As Ghostery CEO Jean-Paul Schmetz recently told me on the TechFirst podcast:

But, obviously, I think privacy should be defined from the user’s perspective…that’s the only perspective that really matters.

Data is the nuclear waste of the information age, according to one privacy advocate

Getty

For example, Apple’s App Tracking Transparency defines privacy as not sharing data that a company collects about you with other companies without your permission…not the company that collects the data about you.Google often delays (and recently delayed again) the deprecation of third-party cookies, but prevents cross-site tracking. While this helps with privacy, it doesn’t harm Google in any way because Google is a first-party relationship with its users. Facebook’s ever more granular privacy settings can see everything about you (except Facebook), but they can’t protect you from the big social network that gives you everything.

So every talk, talk, even talk was still naked in the dark on the web, at least when it came to our personal data and digital behavior.

According to Schmetz, some data points are leaked 750 times a day from all Americans and 360 times a day from Europeans.

Apple’s Safari browser blocks many trackers by default.

John Coach

In other words, the GDPR, which forced more mouse clicks (accepting or rejecting cookies) than any other law in history, is a legal giant that will cut Europeans’ data privacy exposure in half. only succeeded in

What’s interesting, according to Schmetz, is that all of this data collection in the guise of making advertising more relevant and effective doesn’t actually achieve that goal.

If people collected data in a way that didn’t automatically expose users’ lives, I don’t think they would lose much in advertising or machine learning, Schmetz says. It is really possible. We have proven it time and time again. It simply isn’t done because there is no reason to do it. Neither users nor governments nor anyone else is really moving in that direction.

Publishers, especially news outlets, could earn more by skipping the targeted ad tech tiers (each of which accounts for a portion of their revenue) and simply enabling contextual advertising that doesn’t require personal information. I have proof. For example, the Irish Council for Civil Liberties cites a Norwegian news agency that quadrupled revenue from contextual advertising over that of tracking-based advertising over a 12-month period, and a Dutch publisher that increased revenue by 149%. .

Also, while Google’s privacy sandbox is still in development and has not been widely released, it is actually a technology intended to enable it, maintaining targeting data on the device and We help you show relevant ads to the right people without retrieving or exposing your data. , or violate identity.

However, it’s not clear if a particular small brand can use contextual targeting appropriately to reach a niche audience. Even if the publisher is better.

In any case, according to Schmetz, Google is actually getting rid of privacy-enhancing tools by changing the way Chrome browser extensions work.

They have different policies, but the one you’re dealing with regarding anti-tracking basically tells us that you can block the request, but you can’t change it, Schmetz says. But if all you can do is block it, the site won’t work anymore. Also, you can’t remove identities like you can with Ghostery. “Look, the web is working as intended, it’s just that the identities aren’t getting through.”

Translation: Chrome’s Ghostery extension cannot modify the data sent by your browser that provides personal information to websites. Extensions can only block it. In other words, the website you want to use won’t work.

Google’s concerns are understandable. Extensions that can read and modify data sent and received by browsers can be excellent tools in the wrong hands to siphon cash from banks or drain cryptocurrencies from users’ wallets. There is a nature.

Still, Schmetz says:

Knowing that Edge is also based on Chromium, the reality is that Google has become a browsing monopoly, he says. Firefox isn’t as strong as it used to be and gets all its revenue from Google. And Google felt it could now narrow down the extension ecosystem.

Given Google’s dominant power in multiple areas such as search, email and browsers, this could be addressed in Europe’s new Digital Markets Act. DMA could be forced to sell, a potential challenge for Google over the next few years. Apple is no exception. By owning the iPhone and iOS and the App Store, Apple controls what happens on its platform and who can access it.

Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Apple across the board in technology could face similar problems, much of which comes down to data.

The data is great, but there are challenges, says Schmetz.

The data sets we’re building are like the nuclear waste of the 21st century, right? Nuclear energy is great, but there’s the problem of waste. The web and machine learning are great, but there is a waste of all collected data that really shouldn’t be there.

