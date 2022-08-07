The Enterprising Side of New Education Policy – The New Indian Express





One of the most commendable opportunities stemming from the National Education Policy (NEP) is the opportunity for universities to incorporate entrepreneurship into their curriculum. If this is done in a meaningful way, it could give the country’s economy a boost in a fairly short period of time.

My claim is based on some examples from Delhi University in 2013-2015. I would like to share a success story from the university’s Cluster Innovation Center (CIC), which was established in 2011.

At CIC, we have designed, and to date, successfully implemented three full-fledged degree programs that have all the distinctive and distinct features of the NEP. The first of these offers his four-year B.Tech degree that incorporates innovation in conjunction with mathematics and IT. Learning is done in a significant way through projects that relate to the real world.

Students work in groups on very specific problems. Teachers play the role of active participants who are willing to be learners as well as mentors. Here are some interesting examples of this kind of knowledge gained through project-based learning.

A group of first-year students in this program worked on projects to develop data-driven insights relevant to the world of finance. Along the way, the students acquired some interesting knowledge and skills. Within months of working on the project, still in her sophomore year, the students launched a database startup.

This allowed them to earn valuable credits towards their degree. It didn’t matter that the startup was successful. What was relevant was that students acquired knowledge through action. Additionally, this startup had the potential to add to the economy. The best part about this story is that this particular startup has now grown into a multi-million dollar company.

To avoid giving the impression that this is an isolated example, let me clarify that there are several others. Also, not all of them are based on higher technology or part of the B.Tech program. We have launched India’s first and only Mathematics Education Meta University Program. The first batch of students predominantly chose to either found a startup or join a few established startups with higher-order learning acquired in the program.

This can and has happened in many situations in some colleges at the University of Delhi. India needs this on a massive scale across the length and breadth of our land and NEP shows the way.

Dinesh Singh

Twitter: @DineshSinghEDU

Former Vice Chancellor of Delhi University.Adjunct Professor of Mathematics, University of Houston, USA

