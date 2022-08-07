Google’s CEO has introduced a “Simplicity Sprint” for all 170,000 employees.what it is and why it’s great





Google recently announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai commented on “solid performance” in the second quarter, with revenue of $69.7 billion, a 13% year-over-year increase for him.

Revenue is showing double-digit growth, but down from 57% last year. Earnings per share (EPS) also fell, putting him at $1.21 versus his expected $1.28. EBIT remains flat with headcount growth of 21%.

Pichai and Google management see an opportunity and a potential cause for concern here. Productivity at Google isn’t as big as the number of employees. The slowdown in employment speaks to some of these realities. Rising inflation and a looming recession could make things worse. But for Pichai, it could also be for the better. It’s an attempt to get better results faster.

Introducing “Simple Sprint”.

According to Pichai, the Simplicity Sprint is a collective, all-inclusive initiative to crowdsource ideas for faster product development and productivity. A company-wide investigation will be conducted and will run until August 15th. Next he has three questions.

What helps you work more clearly and efficiently to serve your users and customers?

Where should the speed bumps be removed to get better results faster?

How can you grow leaner, stay entrepreneurial and focused?

Senior management reaches out to employee respondents who have ideas on how to improve specific operational efficiencies. Given the circumstances, this is a very noteworthy lesson in leadership.

In times of uncertainty like this, leaders have been known to crack down and exhibit a more authoritative or autocratic style of leadership. Certainly, there are some benefits to being more assertive and strong, especially during volatile times, but the risks are great, especially undermining employee motivation and morale. In the extreme, autocratic leadership is “based on personal superiority that serves the leader’s self-interest, self-enhances, and exploits others.”

Best of Both Worlds – Both/And Thinking

Pichai and Google strike an important balance. They maximize their strengths and minimize their weaknesses. It is this critical both/and leadership mindset that today’s VUCA world requires for top corporate and team performance.

With Simplicity Sprint, we give every employee a voice. Pichai reminds all 176,000 full-time employees that “your voice matters, your opinion matters” and that the way forward is a shared collective effort, driven from the top. I’m telling you it’s not one man giving orders or one show. It’s as easy as using collective pronouns (“we”, “we”) over personal pronouns (“you”, “me”) in your question set.

They ask their employees which speed bumps they need to remove. They’re not asking people, “How can I do better?” They’re asking, “What can we do to make your job better?” It’s a seemingly minor difference in language, but it speaks to what Pichai and his Google team stand for.

