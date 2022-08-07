Max Verstappen’s performance coach had to ‘Google’ the Red Bull star before the 2019 conference. F1 | F1 | Sports





Max Verstappen’s performance coach, Bradley Scannes, has admitted he didn’t know who the Red Bull driver was before meeting him. Scannes will take over as Verstappen performance his coach from Jake Aliker in 2020, balancing his work with Red Bull and his role as a consultant to Team GB’s gymnastics team.

Speaking on the PitStop podcast, Scannes revealed that he was not a fan of F1 before working with Verstappen. “Absolutely not,” he says Scanes. “While trying to meet Max Verstappen, I was googling who Max Verstappen was at the airport.”

When asked about his relationship with Max Verstappen, Scannes added:

“He’s a nice guy and a really down-to-earth guy. He likes staying at home and spending time with his family and friends.

“We have a great relationship in that we can go out to dinner and talk about football or sit down and watch football and play a little bit of FIFA,” Scanes said in a separate interview with Red Bull. I explained exactly what my role entailed.

“It’s really important to be in good shape,” he said. “Otherwise, lap times on the track can be sacrificed. Being exhausted on the final lap of a race can affect you mentally and lead to consequences. It’s not my hobby, it’s driving a car.”

“But he knows he has to and Max is very disciplined. If he has to choose, he prefers to go running and work with weights on the balcony. increase.”

