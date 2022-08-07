Google TV software code hints at 50 free TV channels





Google TV software code reveals 50 free live TV channels as reported by 9to5Google. The new feature is said to be called “Google TV Channels” based on text found in the launcher app.

(Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images) A ​​Google employee showcases the capabilities of the Android TV device nexus player at a media preview in New York on October 29, 2014. It announced new tablets and smartphones, and an improved Android software called “Lollipop.” The US tech giant also announced the launch of a streaming media player for music, movies and videos. This also allows the user to play games through her Android TV device.

According to The Verge, the software also has images suggesting channels are included in the new service. Channels are ABC News Live, NBC News Now and USA Today. There are also noise channels such as American Classics and Deal or No Deal.

Google TV may also add Hallmark movie channels and Reelz channels. Many of the channels are also available on other free streaming TV series such as Sling TV, Pluto TV and Philo. The only difference is that you have to sign up if you want to access these channels on other platforms.

What makes Google’s approach different is that you can access these channels with just a few clicks. So you can easily see them.

Android TV’s successor, Google TV, has developed ways to make the platform smarter and more competitive. This allows for even deeper integration with the app.

Here’s the full list of free TV channels coming to Google TV:

ABC News Live America’s Test Kitchen Asylum American Classics Battery Pop CBC News Chive TV Contract or No Contract Divorce Court Driver Comedy Fail Army Filmrise Free Movies Hallmark Movies and More It’s Showtime at the Apollo! Love Nature Kevin Hart’s LOL! Network Maverick Black Cinema MoovieMex Nature Vision NBC News Now Newsman TV Nosy The Pet Collective Power Nation Reelz Teletubbies Today All Day Toon Goggles USA Today World Poker Tour Wu Tang Collection TV Xumo Crime TV Xumo Movies Xumo Westerns

Based on this channel listing. It’s worth noting that Google has acquired several well-known channels and brands. It’s still a long way from surpassing his 200 channels on Samsung TV Plus, but it’s a strong start because there’s definitely something for everyone.

Also Read: Google TV Adds Watchlist Feature For Kids, Restricted Mode, Free “Channels”

New Chromecast update for August 2022

Apart from these new channels coming to Google TV, another update to Chromecast TV dongles is coming this month. So far this year, the Chromecast has only gotten his one Android security update, including a new security bulletin in mid-July. That said, a post was posted on Twitter listing a second security bulletin tagged as August 2022 security level.

Additionally, Chromecast will begin explaining OTA updates the same month the bulletin is released. However, no details have been shared about what the update includes or what security issues the Google TV dongle addresses.

Related article: Google TV likely streams free TV channels like Roku and Samsung TV Plus

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by April Fowler

2022 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not reproduce without permission.

tag:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtimes.com/articles/278883/20220806/google-tv-s-software-code-hints-50-free-channels.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos