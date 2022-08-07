Google search results for ‘Eragon’ author showed borderline porn — I’m officially sick of search engines





Google pervades nearly every aspect of our digital lives. In my case, this includes emails I check, documents I write, phones I use, photos I take, images I search for, websites I visit, Includes videos, and accounts created by me. party application. It can all be traced back to a single company, and much of what is on the Internet is somehow entwined in Google’s vast web.

Even my job, which relies on appealing to the world’s most popular search engine, can be summed up in Google determining my livelihood. It’s a ridiculous amount for one company to own, and it’s certainly very scary to think about for too long. After all, Google is a great service. Not that one of the most popular services can actually be a complete nightmare.

Over the past two weeks, my trust in Google has waned. It’s not uncommon for the company’s services to have issues, but the way these inconveniences stack up these days is baffling how bad Google is these days.

This article focuses on a problem I experienced with the Google search engine. Google’s search engine has frequently provided borderline aggressive search results when searching for otherwise harmless queries.

Trouble with the Google Search Engine

About a month ago YouTube recommended me something called “Google… You Can Do Better”. Here’s a short video by popular vlogger and author Hank Green explaining some of the issues we’ve recently noticed with Google’s search engine.

In this video, Hank shows the shocking results after searching for Kurt Vonnegut’s book on Google. Vonnegut is best known for works like “Slaughterhouse Five” and “Cat’s Cradle,” but most of the ads you see instead are far more shocking. Books like “The South Was Right,” “Better Off Without Em,” and “Among Us: Diary of an Impostor” appeared instead.

Later in the video, Hank shows that searching for desk decorations brought up Google images recommending a surprising amount of Nazi memorabilia. Hank explains that this is just the result of a search system built around engagement. I was shocked to see these results when searching for something as simple as a desk ornament, so it was often flagged as a relevant search result.

My first impression of this video was that it was just a fascinating showcase of how unreliable Google is. I moved on and didn’t think much of it until the exact same thing happened to me.Shortly after it was revealed that a live-action version of the ‘Eragon’ show was coming to his Disney+, I decided that the author’s I decided to Google the name.

(Image credit: Google)

But when I went, Google didn’t provide anything relevant to my search. Instead, his first three books as advertised are not only irrelevant to what I was looking for, they are completely inappropriate. The first ad was offensive and his next two seemed to border on porn. At least, his last two books aren’t aggressive, but what are Dark Souls doing here?I was looking for an Eragon series of novels.

When I showed this ridiculous search engine result to some friends, they teased me that Google was just advertising to me based on my personalization. I couldn’t believe it, but I decided to take their jokes seriously. I went to Google settings and turned off ad personalization.

But a week later, after really Googling Christopher Paolini (not even because I was curious if the results were ridiculous), things didn’t get much better.

(Image credit: Google)

Orc Eroica is back — even with ad personalization turned off. look? It’s not my fault! And the Secret Santa Surprise is new to the list. This is like an erotic novel, but well… a secret surprise from Santa… maybe. I’m guessing here.

The key to showing irrelevant search results is that you don’t want to drive engagement. If you search for Christopher Paolini and are so shocked by the existence of Secret Santa Surprise that you decide to click on it instead of clicking on his actual book, Google will tell you that it is the most relevant search result. is notified. One of the most annoying things about turning off ad personalization is that you can’t tell Google that your ads aren’t relevant. You are a prisoner of what you get. In this case, I am complete nonsense.

Dark Souls no longer exists, so I could fully believe that Google was specifically pandering to me. My search history is undoubtedly filled with Dark Souls-related queries, yet he can’t imagine a single reason why it would show up when searching for Christopher Paolini.

For those looking for a book similar to Eragon, “To Sleep in a Sea of ​​Stars” is a book by Christopher Paolini and “Ascendant (Songs of Chaos)” is a proper novel about dragons. can be considered a suitable result. There’s also an Etsy link from Eragon to Saphira, so technically it’s still relevant.

Irrelevant ads for what should be easy to display are really baffling. Not that my query was complicated or confusing. A Google search for the name of a popular fantasy author yields irrelevant results. What’s the point if Google’s search engine is this bad?

