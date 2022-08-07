Musk says Twitter deal could move forward with ‘bot’ information





Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington on March 9, 2020. How to measure if a user account is a spam bot or a real person.Credit: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Elon Musk said Saturday that he plans to buy Twitter for $44 billion if the company can confirm details about how the company measures whether user accounts are “spambots” or real people. He said we should move forward.

The billionaire and Tesla CEO is trying to back out of an April agreement to buy the social media company, and Twitter sued him last month to complete the deal. Musk countersued, accusing Twitter of misleading the team as to the true size of its user base, and saying the other issues amounted to fraud and breach of contract.

Both sides are headed for October trial in Delaware courts.

“If Twitter only provides a way to sample 100 accounts and verify they’re real, the deal should go ahead on its original terms,” ​​Musk tweeted on Saturday. , if the filing with the SEC turns out to be materially false, it shouldn’t be.”

Musk, who has more than 100 million Twitter followers, challenged Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to a “public debate on the proportion of Twitter bots.”

Twitter declined to comment on Saturday. The company has repeatedly disclosed to the Securities and Exchange Commission its estimates that less than 5% of his accounts are fake or spam, and as a disclaimer, it could be higher. is. When Musk signed the merger agreement in April, he waived his right to further due diligence.

Twitter argued in court that Musk was deliberately trying to sabotage the deal, using the bot’s question as an excuse because market conditions had deteriorated and the acquisition was no longer serving his interests. In court filings on Thursday, he described his counterclaim as a fictitious story “against evidence and common sense.”

“Musk made up statements that Twitter never made, and selectively used the vast amount of confidential data Twitter provided him with to recall violations of those alleged statements,” the firm’s attorneys said. I am trying to make it happen,” he wrote.

As Musk tries to keep its focus on bot disclosures, Twitter’s legal team said in a broad subpoena that could get some of its private communications with the Tesla CEO, many of Musk’s related technologies. Looking for information about investors and entrepreneurs.

Elon Musk hits back at Twitter in legal battle

2022 Associated Press. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Quote: Musk “bot” information obtained from https://techxplore.com/news/2022-08-musk-twitter-bot-info.html on 7 August 2022 (7 August 2022) can be used to advance Twitter transactions.

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in fair trade for personal research or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techxplore.com/news/2022-08-musk-twitter-bot-info.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos