Bitcoin is a ‘remarkable cryptographic achievement’, says former Google CEO





Former Google CEO and Chairman Eric Schmidt is simply impressed by the architecture Bitcoin is built on. He believes in cryptography. In fact, in our recent article, he reveals that he invested a little money in it.

A video now circling the virtual stratosphere shows Google’s chief executive hailing Bitcoin technology as an “amazing achievement.”

This video is a clip of Schmidt speaking at the Computer History Museum in 2014. In the video, the former Google boss highlighted Bitcoin’s underlying design and why it matters in the modern world.

Bitcoin is an amazing cryptographic achievement and the ability to create things that cannot be duplicated in the digital world is of enormous value,” he said.

Bitcoin is a ‘amazing’ progress, says Schmidt

According to Schmidt, the basic architecture of cryptocurrencies is … “It’s an amazing advancement.

Schmidt is an American businessman and software engineer who served as CEO of Google from 2001 to 2011, overseeing one of the company’s most significant stages of growth.

A native of Virginia, he served as Executive Chairman of Alphabet Inc. from 2015-2017 and Technical Advisor from 2017-2020. Just to mention a few of the many other important positions he has held over the years.

Schmidt made these comments at a time when Bitcoin (BTC) was still vying for global popularity. Although his views on the underlying cryptocurrency were not noticed at the time, he helped pave the way for its global recognition.

Schmidt’s view of Bitcoin technology aligns with recent revelations highlighting his interest in the technology behind cryptocurrencies. The 67-year-old former Google CEO’s position may be seen as a key impetus for the future of cryptocurrencies.

Billionaires invest in cryptocurrencies

Schmidt declined to disclose which cryptocurrencies he currently owns, saying he was “just getting started” in investing.

Since leaving Google, he has devoted himself to philanthropy through the Schmidt Futures Initiative. Through this initiative, we fund basic research in areas such as biology, energy and artificial intelligence.

It’s worth noting that the former executive’s crypto advances have accelerated over time. For example, he joined the Chainlink team in 2021 as a strategy consultant for the company. In addition, he is co-author of The Age of AI, a book on the future of the tech industry.

Schmidt is ranked 54th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index list of the world’s richest individuals as of April 2022, with an estimated net worth of $25.1 billion.

BTC Market Cap at $439 Billion on Weekend Chart | Source: TradingView.com Techzine.nl Featured Image, TradingView.com Chart

