Tom Alberg, who led Amazon and helped shape modern-day Seattle into a tech hub, dies at 82 | State





Aug. 7 Tom Alberg, a business leader with a vision for innovation in the world of technology, helped Amazon with one of its founding’s first investment checks and helped shape many of Seattle’s businesses and civic groups. Contributed, died of a stroke on Friday at the age of 82 last month.

Alberg was co-founder of Madrona Venture Group, which has invested in technology startups in the Pacific Northwest for 27 years.

Best known for his early investments in Amazon, he served on the company’s board of directors for 23 years, a period of heavy losses before it evolved into the e-commerce profit powerhouse that now dominates U.S. retail. helped me get through from.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tweeted that Alberg was “a visionary, a great, a good person too. So lucky to have you in my life, Tom.”

Bezos’ successor Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said Alberg’s “professional and civic accomplishments were numerous, but the most memorable were his humbleness, integrity, missionary and his It was his personality that cares about the community as much as they come,” he tweeted. .”

Alberg’s focus on technology clients led Perkins Coie to become the largest law firm in the Northwest, serving as outside counsel for Boeing and Alaska Airlines before Amazon transformed retail. And he was an executive at McCaw Cellular, where he later became AT&T Wireless.

He contributed to the rapid growth of the University of Washington’s Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering.

He also joined Seattle’s major business CEOs and former Gov. Chris Gregoire to launch Challenge Seattle, a home for business and community leaders focused on civic issues affecting the region.

He was one of the principals who developed the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Seattle.

He also converted his family’s farm in Carnation into the non-profit Oxbow Farm & Conservation Center. The center researches and practices sustainable farming methods. Also in Woodinville Novelty He co-founded his winery with Hill and Januik.

News of his death spurred messages of sympathy Saturday from business leaders in the region, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Nadella said of Alberg:

The grandson of Swedish immigrants, Alberg grew up in Ballard and attended Ballard High School. He worked on a family farm known as his Oxbow property, which was later incorporated into a non-profit organization.

He has a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University, a law degree from Columbia Law School, and was the editor of the Columbia Law Review.

He worked as an attorney at Cravath, Swain & Moore in New York City before returning to Seattle to join Perkins Coy.

Among the companies Alberg helped and mentored at Madrona is Redfin, a tech-based real estate company in Seattle. Apptio from Bellevue, which develops business management software. Seattle-based Impinj manufactures radio frequency identification devices and software.

Alberg is survived by his second wife, Judy Beck. Five children: Robert, Katherine Anderson, John, Carson, and Jessica. and four grandchildren.

The family hopes to leave a lasting memory in the form of a donation to the Oxbow Farm & Conservation Center.

