Tech of the Week: From Isro’s SSLV Launch to the OnePlus 10T





It’s been a week of many interesting developments in the world of science and technology. On the morning of August 7, the Indian Space Research Organization (Isro) launched its first Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) from the Sriharikota spaceport. However, according to the space agency, although SSLV suffered a data loss in its final stage, the three stages ran and separated as planned, and scientists are “currently analyzing” the data to see the cause behind it. “was doing. No official word yet on whether the mission was a success, the Indian Press Trust reported on Aug. 7. Details will be revealed soon.

File: The Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City. (Reuters)

No more passwords? Apple thinks so

We’ve been hearing about a future without passwords for some time now. But Apple may actually have made some progress with the Passkey feature, which relies entirely on biometrics logging using your face or fingerprint. This feature uses iCloud Keychain to sync your login information across multiple devices. The company first demonstrated this new biometric sign-in standard at its developer conference WWDC 2022 in June. Earlier this week, in an interview with technology website Toms Guide, an Apple executive explained how his Passkeys will be integrated into his iOS 16, iPadOS16 and MacOS Ventura. The company is also working with developers to include passkeys in third-party apps.

The OnePlus 10T 5G is an interesting combination of the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10R. (HT_PRINT)

OnePlus 10T in action

Pre-orders for the new OnePlus flagship device, the OnePlus 10T, started this week. The OnePlus 10T is available in two striking colors and will be powered by the next-generation Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform, running his Android 12-based OxygenOS. This beautifully designed phone comes with a large 4,800 mAh battery and a 150W SUPERVOOC charger. Other highlights include a smart charging system, an impressive game engine and a new cooling system for your phone. The OnePlus 10T also features a triple camera setup with a 50MP main camera. It comes in two variants, 8GB RAM (128GB storage) and 16GB RAM (256GB), with prices starting at $49,999. The phone is available in India from today.

The ESA/Webb handout composite, released on August 2, 2022, shows a cartwheel and its companion galaxy from Webb’s near-infrared camera (NIRCam) and mid-infrared instrument (MIRI). It shows something and reveals details that are hard to see. Individual images only. (AFP)

James Webb Space Telescope discovers fascinating galaxy

Incredible images of the universe from the recently deployed James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) continue to arrive thick and fast. Earlier this week, JWST captured a new image of a cartwheel galaxy 500 million light years away from Earth in the Sculptor constellation. Cartwheel got its shape from a spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies, according to an AFP report. As a result, two rings spread out from the center of the galaxy, like ripples in a pond after throwing a stone into it. Observations show that the cartwheel galaxy is still in a very transitional stage, the space agency said.

Edited by Nitin Sreedhar

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lifestyle.livemint.com/smart-living/innovation/the-week-in-tech-from-isro-s-sslv-launch-to-the-oneplus-10t-111659852610511.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos