Google Pixel Buds Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM4: Which Noise Canceling Earbuds Are Better?





The Google Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first noise-cancelling earbuds. It delivers dynamic sound and long battery life along with impressive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Most importantly, it offers a deep Google Assistant integration that rivals cannot match.

Sony spared no expense when building its flagship wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM4. ANC, battery life, sound, and special features have been improved in one balanced package. The smaller, sexier redesign incorporates several Sony-exclusive technologies while providing an ergonomic fit.

These are two of the best wireless earbuds and best noise-cancelling earbuds on the market with many features, but only one can be considered a five-star product. Our detailed comparison has the answer for you.

Google Pixel Buds Pro and Sony WF-1000XM4 Specifications Google Pixel Buds ProSony WF-1000XM4 Price $199 $279 Wireless Charging Yes Yes Processor Google 6 Core Processor Sony V1 Battery Life (Rated) 7 Hours (ANC On). 11 hours (ANC off); 20 hours (charging case with ANC on); 31 hours (charging case with ANC off) 8 hours (ANC on); 12 hours (ANC off); 24 hours (with charging case); Hours (with charging case and ANC off) IPX Rating IPX4IPX4 Size and Weight (bud) 0.88 x 0.87 x 0.93 inches. 0.22 oz 1 x 0.8 x 0.8 inch 0.2 oz Size and weight (charging case) 0.98 x 1.97 x 2.49 inches. 2.2 oz 2.4 x 1.5 x 1.1 inches. 2.0 oz Special Features: Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Volume EQ, Spatial Audio, Voice Switching, Google Assistant Voice Activation, Google Translate, Notifications, Eartip Seal, Check, Find Devices, Bluetooth Multipoint Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Speak-to-Chat, Customizable EQ, 360 Reality Audio, DSEE Extreme Upscaling, LDAC, Bluetooth 5.2, Tri-Digital Assistant Support (Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri), Fast Charging Google Pixel Buds Pro Price vs. Sony WF-1000xM4

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are the most expensive in the range at $199. It’s also more affordable than the $279 Sony WF-1000XM4, although the latter sells for as low as $248 at major online retailers.

Factoring in discounts and overall features, Sony could overcome Google’s price advantage and bring it to a tie.

Winner: Draw

Design of Google Pixel Buds Pro and Sony WF-1000XM4

(Image credit: Alex Brasetti/Future)

The Pixel Buds Pro look the same as the Pixel Buds 2 and Pixel Buds A-Series. Google has implemented a windproof mesh cover on the front and eliminated the attachable wing tips that affect fit. These buds are loose wear. It stays securely in your ear and is comfortable for long listening sessions. Google’s charging case still looks cool, but it’s scratched up.

(Image credit: Alex Brasetti/Future)

Meanwhile, Sony has revamped the Mark series’ in-ear design by turning it into an oval shape and adding nice touches like a protruding touch panel and gold ANC mic housing.The WF-1000XM4 has solid build quality. , shares the same water/sweat resistance (IPX4) as its opponents. The charging case is similar to that of the WF-SP800N, but lighter and smaller. Comfort and fit are adequate. This means you can wear the buds for up to 2 hours without fatigue and frequent dislodgement. I also found Sony’s Optimal Earbud Tips test to be more accurate than Google’s version.

Winner: Sony WF-1000XM4

Controls for Google Pixel Buds Pro and Sony WF-1000XM4

(Image credit: Alex Brasetti/Future)

Voice functionality is the Pixel Buds Pro’s biggest strength. Deep Google Assistant integration is available at the tip of your tongue. Impeccable “Hey Google” voice activation and other notables like Google Translate which translates over 40 languages ​​and notifications to hear real-time updates (calendar events, flight changes, messages, etc.) I’m talking about service. The touch operation and auto pause function are also responsive. Our only complaint is that Siri and Bixby are not compatible with these buds.

(Image credit: Alex Brasetti/Future)

Voice recognition, touch controls and wear detection work well on the WF-1000XM4. I like that Sony has added some smart features to make it easier to play the controls, Quick Attention lowers the volume to 10% he when you’re talking. Speak to Chat uses a microphone and advanced signal processing to recognize your voice and automatically pause your music. Google Assistant and Alexa integration is part of the deal, so you can perform many of the same Google commands as the Pixel Buds Pro. However, I found that Google Assistant performed better on his Pixel Buds. At least Sony gives us the chance to use Siri and Bixby on the earbuds.

Winner: Google Pixel Buds Pro

Google Pixel Buds Pro vs. Sony WF-1000XM4 Active Noise Cancellation Comparison

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

Sony’s noise-cancelling technology ranks high in the true wireless category.Noise across the entire frequency spectrum is blocked at the highest level. Occasionally, high frequency sounds (sirens, whistles, etc.) enter the soundscape, but end up sounding like background effects for the song. What sets Sony’s ANC mode apart from the rest is its 20-level ambient noise control. It’s ridiculously powerful and picks up even the slightest noise from a few feet away. It’s a must for having clear, concise conversations with people when you don’t want to leave the bud.

(Image credit: Laptop Mug)

Google took on this challenge and created an effective noise canceling mode that blocks out most noise. It ranks higher than what you’ll find in some noise canceling earbuds, but it doesn’t compare to the best on the market.The mesh cover is a clutch when listening to music in windy environments. . The lathering effect is almost non-existent. Transmissive mode also helps increase environmental awareness.

Winner: Sony WF-1000XM4

Google Pixel Buds Pro vs. Sony WF-1000XM4 Audio Comparison

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

Many people believe that the WF-1000XM4 are the best sounding wireless earbuds. That’s debatable, but what it’s not is its excellent sound quality. Combining Sony’s V1 chip with his powerful 6mm driver and versatile EQ customization creates a wide and vibrant soundstage that complements all media formats (music, movies, podcasts, video games, etc.). Expect rich mids, engaging highs, and powerful lows. Then there are high-end features like 360 ​​Reality Audio for convincing 3D sound on selected music tracks, Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) for upscaling lo-fi recordings, and LDAC for guaranteed high-quality streaming over Bluetooth. is installed.

(Image credit: Alex Brasetti/Future)

Pixel Buds Pro rely on 11mm speaker drivers and a custom 6-core processor to produce balanced and dynamic sound. There are some great frequency ranges to enjoy in orchestral tracks. Features like Volume EQ boost bass and treble frequencies when you’re listening at a lower volume, but until Google releases five-band EQ and spatial audio this fall, that’s all there is to audio personalization. is.

Winner: Sony WF-1000XM4

Google Pixel Buds Pro vs. Sony WF-1000XM4 special features and apps comparison

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

The WF-1000XM4 has nearly double the capabilities of the Pixel Buds Pro. Start with the aforementioned 360 Reality Audio, ANC, Ambient Listening Tuning, DSEE, Equalizer, LDAC, Best Earphone Tips, Quick Attention, and Speak-to-Chat. There’s also a Bluetooth connection quality setting to prioritize sound quality or connectivity, along with a music player and a few toggles to enable various features. No, but Bluetooth 5.2 works well enough to maintain a strong and stable connection with recognized devices across all platforms (iOS, Android, Windows, etc.).

(Image credit: Alex Brasetti/Future)

Pixel Buds Pro are aimed at Pixel smartphone users, so the options are more limited, but still usable. We’ve already touched on a few: ANC/transparency mode, audio toggle, eartip seal check, Google Assistant, Google Translate, notifications, volume EQ, and more. As mentioned above, 5-band EQ and spatial audio will be available in future updates.

Pixel Buds Pro and WF-1000XM4 support Google’s Find My Device feature.

Winner: Sony WF-1000XM4

Google Pixel Buds Pro and Sony WF-1000XM4 battery life

(Image credit: Alex Brasetti/Future)

The WF-1000XM4 holds 8-12 hours, but the LDAC shaves off those playback times by about 2 hours. The Pixel Buds Pro aren’t far behind at 7-11 hours. Whether ANC is on or off, using the Google Assistant loudly and frequently will save you an hour.

Sony’s charging case comes with more portable power: 24 to 36 hours. You get up to 31 hours with the Pixel Buds Pro case, but if you use ANC all the time, that number drops to 20 hours, less than the AirPods Pro case (24 hours).

Both charging cases support wireless charging and fast charging (5 minutes = 1 hour playtime). Unfortunately, a USB-C cable is not included with the Pixel Buds Pro.

Winner: Sony WF-1000XM4

Google Pixel Buds Pro and Sony WF-1000XM4 call quality

(Image credit: Alex Brasetti/Future)

Neither are considered top-notch headsets for calls, but the Pixel Buds Pro show much better wind resistance than the WF-1000XM4. Most calls I made in gusty conditions passed clear. Google could have done better with this volume. The WF-1000XM4 has some muffled issues, pulling in a lot of ambient noise and fighting the wind.

Winner: Google Pixel Buds Pro

Overall Winner: Sony WF-1000XM4

W is Sony WF-1000XM4. The features are endless, the noise cancellation is second only to the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, and the sound is top notch. Then there are strong selling points like intuitive controls, longer battery life and a beautiful design that offers the perfect combination of form, fashion and function. It’s an expensive investment, but it’s worth it.

Google Pixel Buds ProSony WF-1000XM4 Value (5) 34Design (15)1213Controls (10)1010Active Noise Cancellation (20)1719Audio (15)1315 Apps & Special Features (15) 1113Battery Life (10) 89 Call Quality (10)85 Total Score ( 100)8288

Google has something special with the Pixel Buds Pro. No other wireless earbud can match the Google Assistant experience these buds offer. Noise canceling is better than expected. The sound is satisfying, and additions like volume EQ let you listen to music in more unique ways without damaging your hearing. With a better fit and playable features, these buds could have put up a better fight. You can count on us.

