3 tips for creating better Google ads than your competitors

Using Google, how many ounces are in a pound? Or can bacon grease be used as oil? Led a lot. You probably found this article using Google.

With so many questions to ask Google, it’s no surprise that Google’s ad placements are a key asset for businesses of all sizes. According to Hubspot, Google is the most used search engine, with over 5 billion search queries per day. Needless to say, the Google Ads platform has been around for nearly 20 years and has some standing in the paid advertising space. Also, according to Google, an advertiser earns $8 for every dollar he spends on his Google ads.

Learning to harness the power of Google Ads will set your business apart from the competition. Here are some tips to get you started.

Optimize your website

Google has complex algorithms and ad creators need to consider more than just ingenuity in offering their products and services. According to Google, ad rank is recalculated each time an ad is shown and participates in an auction, so an ad’s position will fluctuate each time depending on competition, people search context, and current quality. There is a possibility.

Chris Siebeneck, Vice President of Strategic Partners at SEO Werkz, said: [In 2021, website] Usability has become a big part of Google’s search algorithm. People should be able to easily use your website and do either what they want or what you want them to do. We considered how to make it part of the algorithm. If your site is hard to use, Google doesn’t want to send people there just to annoy them.

There are multiple ways to optimize your website, including making your site more usable on mobile devices. According to Statistica, in the fourth quarter of 2021, smartphones accounted for 71% of US retail site visits and generated 58% of online shopping orders. In contrast, the desktop user generated only 27% of his website traffic on the retail site.

Use important keywords

Strategic SEO also requires identifying the keywords your target market is using in search engines. Once you’ve identified these keywords, you can use them throughout your content to draw more relevant traffic to your site.

Jae Bae, founder and head of growth at Hedley Digital, says SEO keyword research is a method used by businesses and SEO professionals around the world to identify audience interests. Businesses use it to find phrases and words that are popular with their target audience so they can rank higher in search engines, making their website more visible to potential clients.

Founded by Chris Fawcett, Third Marble Marketing has worked with a variety of clients to create effective Google Ads strategies for targeted keyword searches.

An example of a highly targeted keyword, Fawcett said, is a female rabbi who specializes in officiating gay weddings. Clients like her serve consumers with very niche services. This means that people looking for these services will have to search using very specific keywords on Google.

Google Search Console (GSC) is a great place to start researching your keywords. GSC provides free information about the words that drive the most traffic to various websites and other SEO metrics. This information will help you build a seed keyword list and use those words throughout your content.

create valuable content

Using keywords that are relevant to your audience is essential. Still, remember that your customers consume tons of content throughout the day and are craving new and useful content.

According to one study, 77% of individuals use Google search at least 3 times a day and see an average of about 10,000 ads. If your Google ads are to compete against these 9,999 other ads, they must contain real value that only you can provide.

Jessica Wong is the founder and CEO of Valux Digital, a full-service marketing and public relations firm. With over 20 years of experience, she reminds leaders and content creators that content isn’t just about filling space, it’s about delivering significant value.

Meaningful content drives engagement and helps get hands-up, says Wong. If your brand can build a reputation for providing unique, high-quality content, you are in a great position to gain loyal followers. found that blog posts must contain a minimum of 300 words. HubSpot estimates that the ideal length for SEO is between 2,100 and 2,400 words.

Paying attention to how many words your target audience likes may sound tedious, but it can pay off big.

