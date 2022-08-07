Eagles Training Camp 2022: How QB Reed Sinnett Impresses Coaches





When the Eagles signed undrafted quarterback Carson Strong and gave him a deal that included a whopping $320,000, the rookie has the inside track to become the team’s third-string quarterback. It looked like

not so soon Don’t forget Reed Sinnett.

In the first few weeks of training camp, the Eagles’ 25-year-old incumbent No. 3 quarterback was looking pretty good. In fact, much better than Strong.

To say Reid just got here, quarterback coach Brian Johnson said Saturday. He did a great job in terms of working on what we wanted to do.

Of course it’s still early. Strong, once considered a high draft pick, may have dropped out of the draft entirely, not because of his play but because of his knee concerns. In his final year at the University of Nevada, Strong threw for 4,175 his yards and scored 36 touchdowns and he had eight interceptions.

There’s no question that Strong is talented. But nothing beats experience. And Sinnett has him.

The Eagles brought in Sinnett on Oct. 25 of last season after being fired by the Dolphins. Miami tried to sneak him into the practice team, but the Eagles swooped in. They claimed Sinnett and kept him on the 53-man roster for the rest of the season.

Sinnett didn’t get a single snap, but he was inactive in eight games—a backup quarterback for the Eagles in Week 13 against the Jets and Week 18 against the Cowboys.

But behind the scenes, the Eagles liked what they saw from Sinet. At 6-4, 220 pounds, Sinnett is the tallest of his four quarterbacks on the Eagles and has pretty strong arms. During this training his camp, he had scored most of his team’s snaps ahead of the strong in the third and looked better than his rookie teammates.

Sinnett left San Diego undrafted in 2020. He first signed with the Buccaneers and spent his first training camp in Tampa. He joined the Dolphins’ practice team that season and remained with them until October 2021 when he arrived in Philadelphia.

The Eagles love what they’ve seen from Sinet this summer.

I can’t say enough about how much he’s progressed in terms of footwork, timing and the nature of it, Johnson said. He has done a great job with this camp so far.

It’s clear that Jalen Hurts is the Eagles starter and Minshew is the backup. But Minshew is in his contract season, so perhaps one of the other two quarterbacks in camp this summer could eventually grow into a backup role for Philly.

There’s no guarantee the Eagles will even keep three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster this season. But if so, Shinette definitely has his point.

