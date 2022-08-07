Samsung, Galaxy Z Fold & Flip could be even better





what’s happening

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 are Samsung’s best foldable devices, but they have room for improvement when it comes to design, camera quality, and battery life.

why it matters

Companies like Samsung are betting big that foldable phones will be the next major evolution of modern smartphones. However, soaring prices and other setbacks have limited its appeal so far.

what’s next

Samsung may hold its next Unpacked event on August 10th to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4.

Foldable phones have come a long way since Samsung unveiled the original Galaxy Z Fold in 2019. Last year’s $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 3 and $1,000 Galaxy Z Flip 3 are the sleekerest versions of the company’s foldable devices, with improved software and cover screens.

But there’s a lot Samsung can do to make these devices even better, and we hope to see such changes in the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Both phones are set to debut at Samsung’s Unpacked event on August 10th. They represent Samsung’s latest strategy to maintain its position as a frontrunner in the nascent but growing foldable phone market.

Read more: Samsung Unpacked is 3 days away.Click here for live viewing

TM Roh, head of Samsung’s mobile experience business, said nearly 10 million foldable smartphones will ship in 2021. This is largely in line with market research firm IDC’s estimates that in 2021, he will ship 7.1 million foldable smartphones, a 264% increase over 2020. .

These numbers show that foldable devices are starting to appeal beyond early adopters and tech enthusiasts. But there are still some obstacles Samsung and others have to overcome before foldables become as popular as standard smartphones.

Low price

Samsung’s foldable devices are more expensive than standard smartphones and can be difficult to sell. That’s changed in recent years, especially with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 being one of the most affordable foldables ever.The Galaxy Z Flip 3 starts at $1,000 with no trade-in, making it the same price as the Galaxy S22 Plus. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is pretty pricey, with a typical no-trade-in starting price of $1,800, but it’s still a welcome improvement over the $2,000 Galaxy Z Fold 2.

New software features

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4’s foldable designs set them apart from most phones.

Samsung got off to a good start in this regard. Both the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip have a feature called Flex Mode that changes the orientation of certain apps when folded in half to optimize for the device’s screen. For example, flex mode moves some compatible apps to the top half of the screen, with navigation and playback controls at the bottom.

My favorite example of this mode being used successfully is the Galaxy Z Flip camera app. When the device is half-open, the shutter button, photo settings and other controls are on the bottom half of the screen, while the top half acts as a viewfinder. The mode makes for an excellent combination of camera and tripod.

Beyond flex mode, the Galaxy Z Fold can also run multiple apps simultaneously on the screen to take advantage of its tablet-sized screen.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 can run multiple apps simultaneously on the screen.

Patrick Holland/CNET

These are great additions, but Samsung has room for more. It feels like software adapts to hardware, but it should be the other way around. Flex Mode and the Z Fold’s multitasking features are a great start, but they’re not enough to make you buy a foldable phone on their own.

We expect Samsung to develop more attractive software features. I wouldn’t recommend buying a Surface Duo 2 as it doesn’t work well as a regular phone, but I think Microsoft is on to something with the software.

The way Surface Duo 2 splits compatible apps between screens feels like using apps in a whole new way.The Amazon Kindle app turns the Duo into a digital book, and Xbox GamePass turns it into a Nintendo. Turn it into a 3DS-style handheld game console, and Outlook’s split-screen view turns it into a mini laptop. Foldables have a lot of potential, and I hope Samsung finds more ways to take advantage of it.

longer battery life

Battery life is one of the most important characteristics of any phone, and foldable phones are no exception. Unfortunately, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 both had underwhelming battery life. My colleague Patrick Holland said his 4,400 mAh battery capacity in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could barely get him through the day. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 only took about 11 hours before needing a charge.

We expect Samsung to either improve battery life or develop new ways around it in the next iterations of Z Fold and Z Flip. It means you can raise it or improve the power saving mode. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 charges at up to 25 watts and the Z Flip 3 at 15 watts, neither of which are anything special. For example, the Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra both charge at 45 watts.

better camera

Camera quality equates to battery life when it comes to what matters most in a phone. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3’s cameras are good, but there’s room for improvement. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a 12-megapixel wide and 12-megapixel ultra-wide main camera. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a triple camera system with 12-megapixel wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle lenses, plus an additional 12-megapixel telephoto lens.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 camera

Sarah Tew/CNET

These cameras are fine for most people. People looking to buy these phones are clearly more concerned with the display than the camera. But for the price, I’d like the camera quality to be on par with or better than Samsung’s best non-foldable phones. As my colleague Patrick says, “For the price of his A+, he has a B+ camera.” This is especially true for the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s under-display his camera. increase. This is your phone’s selfie camera when used in tablet mode.

Luckily, rumors suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will get some serious camera improvements to keep up with the Galaxy S22 lineup.

Improved design

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 folded closed.

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are Samsung’s most sophisticated foldable devices, but phones with bendable screens are still relatively new. So getting ergonomics right takes time, and Samsung still has some work to do.

First of all, from Galaxy Z Fold. The Z Fold’s biggest drawback is that it’s somewhat awkward to use as a regular phone when closed. Samsung has made some design improvements to the Z Fold 3, making it lighter and slimmer than the previous generation. However, it is an unusually bulky phone when closed and can be inconvenient when used with one hand.

If you’ve bought a Z Fold, chances are you did it because of the large internal screen rather than the cover screen. But think about how many times you pull out your phone to quickly check a notification or reply to a text message. In some situations, these tasks are much more convenient to perform when the Z Fold is closed, such as when unfolding the device while on the move feels impractical.

Another design upgrade we’d like to see on the Z Fold is the ability for the S Pen to magnetically connect to the device’s hinge. A stylus storage slot like the one on the Galaxy S22 Ultra doesn’t seem like a viable solution, as it adds thickness to the Z Fold.

The Galaxy Z Flip already feels like a standard phone, but one improvement I’d like to see is a larger cover screen. I’m here. Samsung’s first foldable phone only had a small tablet-shaped cover screen, but the Z Flip 3 is big enough to accommodate widgets like weather, music, and alarms.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cover screen

Sarah Tew/CNET

But I would like to be able to display more lines of text and widgets on this screen. With the larger display, the cover display acts as a camera viewfinder, making it quick and easy to take selfies without unfolding the phone. I am planning to increase the size of .

We also hope Samsung finds a way to make creases less noticeable on both the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. Chinese tech giant Oppo has figured out a way around this with the Find N foldable by implementing a “waterdrop” hinge. Motorola’s teardrop-fold hinge design likewise makes his Razr’s folds less noticeable.

Samsung’s Z Flip and Z Fold phones are getting closer and closer to standard non-foldable phones in terms of price, and we hope this trajectory continues. Foldable phones will always require some kind of trade-off, whether it’s camera quality or device thickness. I hope it will be smaller.

Now Playing: Watch This: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: The Biggest Features We Wish For

8:25

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/samsung-the-galaxy-z-fold-flip-could-be-even-better/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos