10 easy tricks to make your new phone better





Ryan Haynes/Android Authority

There is something special about setting up a new phone for the first time. Hitting the power button and watching the display come to life is again and again fun. With so many menus to explore and settings to customize, the setup process can be overwhelming. With that in mind, we’ve come up with Google Pixel 6a tips and tricks. You can try it right out of the box and make your phone even better.

Google Pixel 6a Tips and Tricks

1. Enable Quick Tap

Ryan Haynes/Android Authority

Google introduced Quick Tap to the Pixel 6 series to serve as the spiritual successor to the beloved Active Edge. It’s not a complete replacement for legacy features in the hearts of his longtime Pixel fans, but it’s an easy way to get additional features at your fingertips.

Our Verdict: Google Pixel 6a Review

Using Quick Tap is very easy. Simply double-tap your device quickly to activate the command of your choice. The options aren’t endless, but you can try things like taking screenshots or launching the Google Assistant. You can also set it to launch an app if you can’t find your preferred quick tap from our existing list. For example, I have a quick tap set to open his Lifx app so I can access smart his lights around the house.

Here’s how to set up quick taps:

Open the settings menu. Select the System heading.[ジェスチャー]Tap. Select Quick Tap. Select a command.

2. Enable automatic subtitles

Ryan Haynes/Android Authority

Automatic captioning is one of the most useful accessibility features in Google’s lineup. It can be a lifesaver in noisy environments where you can’t hear the video or in quiet environments where you don’t want to make any noise. AI-driven features add real-time captions to virtually any media, including videos, podcasts, and even real-world calls on your Pixel 6a.

most of the controls[設定]You’ll have to dig through the menus, but live captions are easy to find in the volume rocker. If you turn the volume up or down, you’ll see a bubble with a small text box at the bottom. No label, but this text box is a live caption toggle. Let’s say you want more control over your captions. In that case,[設定]You can open the menu to manage profanity settings and decide whether captions include audio labels such as laughter or music.

Here’s how to find the automatic captions menu:

Open the settings menu. Select the Accessibility section.[ライブ キャプション]to tap[オン]switch to .

[設定]After setting automatic subtitles in the menu, we recommend testing again with the volume rocker.

3. Buy a Google Pixel 6a case

Ryan Haynes/Android Authority

The following Google Pixel 6a tips have nothing to do with software. It’s also one of the features you can change before your phone arrives at your doorstep. We always recommend buying a new phone case every time you get a phone for review. Pixel 6a is no exception. Google’s Midranger isn’t made of glass, but it’s not invincible either.

Luckily, we’ve already done some work to find some of the best cases. did. You can also check out one of Google’s first-party silicone cases, which follows the same design that started with the Pixel 6.

4. Turn on Now Playing

Ryan Haynes/Android Authority

There’s a good chance you’ll hear music playing while you’re out and about. It may not always be to your liking, but it could be a new artist you want to hear again. but there is no guarantee that it will be fast enough. Alternatively, you can try Google’s Now Playing feature. It cuts as one of our top Google Pixel 6a tips because it’s one feature you can use without thinking.

Now Playing listens to ambient music and automatically displays the song and artist at the bottom of the display. Even better, it keeps a history of the last few songs you listened to in case you forget to make a note of it yourself. The easiest way to delve into Now Playing is[設定]By opening the menu and typing in the search bar. It’s also hidden under the Sounds and Vibrations menu if you want to toggle it at the same time as automatic subtitling.

5. Enroll your fingerprint twice

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

It was reassuring to know that the Pixel 6as’ fingerprint reader isn’t the same one used on its Pixel 6 siblings, but you should always be careful. There were various problems such as being slow and breaking when the battery died. So far, the Pixel 6a hasn’t had too many issues, but the best way to increase your chances of unlocking it is to re-enroll your fingerprint. It is a good idea to register your thumb twice.

Here’s what you should do:

Go to settings. Scroll down to Fingerprint Unlock. Enter your PIN when prompted.[指紋を追加]Choose. Follow the steps to scan your entire fingerprint.

6. Set personal safety features

Ryan Haynes/Android Authority

Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie or just love to travel, it’s good to plan for an accident. It puts almost everything in one convenient place. The information you enter is stored locally on your device.

Ready to travel? Here are the best travel apps and gadgets to take with you.

Personal safety information first asks you to add emergency contacts. Emergency Contacts allow you to contact your Pixel 6a in an emergency without unlocking your Pixel 6a. From blood type to allergies to medications you can add to your menu of medical information.

From there, you can run a safety check that will alert you at a certain time and enable emergency sharing if it doesn’t answer, or enable emergency sharing that broadcasts your location at the touch of a button. Personal Safety also supports car crash detection and alerts for nearby natural disasters and public emergencies.

7. Filter out spam calls

Ryan Haynes/Android Authority

Spam calls are rampant, and the number of people trying to contact you about extended car warranties isn’t likely to go down anytime soon. The FCC and he in the US all three major carriers have announced anti-spam measures, but the spam continues to arrive as if the calls were coming from inside the house. Luckily, Google is taking steps to keep unwanted robo callers at bay.

You can find the following Pixel 6a tips by opening the Phone app and going to Settings (the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner). It’s called Spam and Call Screen and is under the Help heading. Open it to access toggles that identify callers and spam IDs, enable verified calls, and fine-tune Call Screen settings. Verified calls will show the caller ID and the reason for the call from your company.

Go to the Call Screen menu and you’ll see an option to automatically deal with spam. Filter suspected spam and potentially fake numbers with a single tap. There are also more options for handling first-time callers and private or hidden numbers.

I’m still making my first phone calls, but I’ve never been happier when the phone doesn’t ring.

8. Adjust keyboard settings

Ryan Haynes/Android Authority

The Pixel 6a is much easier to operate with one hand than either of its Pixel 6 siblings. However, you may also want to tweak a few things here and there to make your life even easier. We recommend resizing the Pixel 6 keyboard to make it easier to reach, but the Pixel 6a tip is to customize everything else.

Not sold on Gboard? Best Android keyboards to try instead

Pixel 6as keyboard settings are[言語と入力]It’s under the menu. From there, you can turn Google Voice Typing on or off, or go to Gboard settings for a little more power. Gboard also lets you add language settings (and different keyboards with default characters), enable glide typing if you don’t want to lift your finger, and add terms to your personal dictionary. increase. This is the easiest way to deal with autocorrection problems, but you can also tell Gboard to forget learned words and data in case you want to start over.

9.Material You test

Ryan Haynes/Android Authority

I’m not sure I can write about the Pixel 6a and its software without mentioning Material You for a moment. Introduced with Android 12, Material You is all about making your phone as unique as possible. It offers an array of customization options, from app icons to widgets, and wallpaper themes.

Simply press and hold on the wallpaper to easily control your colorful Android experience. This will open a menu with options for wallpapers and styles, widgets, and home settings. Widgets are in the same boat Google’s options offer a variety of shapes and colors, while most third-party creations are limited to traditional rectangles It has been.

You can see that the Google Photo Widget I wrote in the past has the highest degree of freedom. As long as you have updated to version 5.65, there are about 6 different frame shapes and sizes to choose from.

10. Customize Quick Settings

Ryan Haynes/Android Authority

Clean your Pixel 6as at least once a day[クイック設定]You are more likely to see the menu. Key features like switching between Bluetooth and preferred Wi-Fi networks and enabling battery saver are just a swipe away. You can also pull down the shade and swipe left or right to access each option, but it’s much easier to customize the list. moved to page 2 because it is not used.

If you’ve never reorganized your quick settings, you may not realize how easy it is. Instead of looking for the gear icon, just tap the pencil at the bottom of the menu. You can then add new tiles from the third-party app of your choice by dragging and dropping existing tiles.

We don’t have as many third-party tiles as widgets, but we’ve added the ability to create new Asana tasks with the touch of a button, so no more editors chasing you for forgetting.

These are our favorite Google Pixel 6a tips for customizing your phone right out of the box. If there are tricks I missed, let me know in the comments below.

comment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidauthority.com/google-pixel-6a-tips-tricks-3192577/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos