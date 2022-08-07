How to manage Google Meet invitations from Google Calendar





When you schedule a Google Meet with Google Calendar, you can manage your invitees directly from the Meet interface. See who you invited, RSVP status, notes, and if you made it optional.

You can also open Google Chat from Meet for participants who haven’t joined yet. Check to see if they are coming or gently remind them that the meeting has started.

Note: As of July 2022, this feature is available to Google Workspace subscribers, excluding Google Workspace Essentials and Enterprise Essentials. View calendar participants in Google Meet

In addition to seeing who has joined your Google Meet, you can also see who you’ve invited and other details.

Once Google Meet has started, select the participant icon in the bottom right.

This will open a sidebar on the right with people you’re calling at the top and people you’ve invited at the bottom.

If you make an attendee optional, it will appear just below their name.

You can also check the RSVP status with the icon. So you can instantly see who has approved, who may join, and who has declined.

If the person included a note in RSVP, it will also appear under their name.

For Google users you’ve invited, you can select the chat icon next to their name. This will open Google Chat and start a conversation directly with that person.

This is a good way to remind them of the meeting or to see if they plan to attend.

If you’re planning a Google Calendar meeting with many attendees, it’s helpful to be able to manage your invitations directly in Google Meet. This is just one of the small additions that make Google’s Calendar and Meet integration perfect for your business.

