Google Chrome update brings new features: what you need to know





The search engine Google Chrome has been updated to version 104.0.5112.81. Chrome’s new update includes a number of features to help you get the most out of Chrome. A new update improves the search experience, says the tech giant. Additionally, the user can view his PDF document in full screen mode.

Interestingly, the search method seems to have changed. It is often difficult to enter the exact search term for an image in the search bar. The browser integrates Google Lens functionality into Chrome to make things easier. Click on any image and use the “Search with Google Lens” option to enhance your search. Chrome shows image details in a vertical section.

In fact, you can select part of the image to search further and translate further. All of these options are below the image and you can also copy the content.You can easily get any text content from any image using the Lens feature.

In addition, Chrome also offers a ‘Present’ feature that helps remove page distractions and help you focus on your document. Previously, the only options were to zoom in and zoom. After the update, use the Present feature to enter fullscreen mode and read more text. Accuracy is a Chrome extension. You can use the arrow keys to move to the next or previous page.

If you don’t see these features in your browser, you may need to update. Clicking on the three vertical dot buttons will bring up a context menu. Select more help options,[Google Chrome について]Click Options. Check for updates, download and install the latest options. Restart or refresh your browser for the changes to take effect.

Meanwhile, Google has removed 1,11,493 pieces of inappropriate content in compliance with the new India IT Regulations 2021. The action was taken by Google in light of his 32,717 complaints filed by users nationwide. Content removed by Google was related to copyright infringement, trademarks, court orders, graphic sexual content, workarounds, and more. Google added that it removed 528,846 domestic accounts as part of its autodiscovery process.

Catch all tech news and updates with Live Mint.

