Roku’s Ben-Youssef Struggles to Maintain Audience Experience Amid Ad Innovation – Beet.TV





CANNES How can you keep your audience happy and break down industry silos while pushing a more innovative advertising experience into the most popular connected TV platform?

Youssef Ben-Youssef, Head of Ad Platform at Roku, takes a consulting approach.

In this video interview with Beet.TV, he explains how he balances innovation and choice.

format frenzy

Some of Roku’s recent advertising innovations include:

Ben-Youssef said the TV viewing experience is moving toward more engagement through voice, remote controls, interactivity, and more.

Do not bother

In that evolution, Ben-Youssef says it’s important to bring Roku users along.

“I don’t want to confuse the way someone sees it,” he says.

“At the end of the day, you have a very good user experience, and we want to protect that. We don’t want it to be an annoyance for the user.

“We hire a panel of average consumers to test all these solutions so that even when the solutions go live, we get immediate feedback.”

Advertising questions

A user in the Roku community recently asked the following question:

Roku OS’s OTT system doesn’t offer system-level parental controls, leaving it up to individual app operators, but it does allow offer-type ads to be hidden from the home screen.

Questions like these highlight the importance of ensuring both technical delivery and viewer safety in the new programmatic CTV ecosystem.

Opt in to innovation

“Everything we do on our platform gives consumers the option to opt out,” Ben-Youssef said.

“But if you want to opt-in, you can be sure that you will receive these new and innovative ad units.

“We are literally and truly representative of the US population. We can quickly test if certain people don’t want this, or if others are more willing to use these features.

“We react and obviously adapt to solutions based on all the signals we get.”

let’s solve it together

Roku says it has secured more than $1 billion in advance advertising deals from a group of advertising agencies for the 2022/23 season.

The company’s platform revenue, composed primarily of advertising sales, reached $673.2 million in Q2 2022 alone, an increase of 26%. This is below expectations as many ad buyers recently paused spending.

Roku’s Ben-Youssef says the traditionally fragmented connected TV ecosystem needs to come together to solve the problem. He wants to sort out both technical issues and business his rules.

“In order to ensure that end-users do not see the same ad over and over again, or indeed to have enough signal to make good measurements across different campaigns, that ad server, that SSP, has enough , etc.?” he asks.

“For example, we are working very closely today with one of the major platforms used by the majority of publishers to literally solve many of these problems.

Watch “The Advanced TV Industry Connects” Beet.TV Leadership Summit at Cannes Lions 2022 presented by DIRECTV Advertising.

Visit this page for more videos in this series.

Beet.TV is an official partner of Cannes Lions.

