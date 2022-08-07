Lose trust in Google: A bug puts the Pixel 6 Pro into a hardware coma. Pixel 6A security issues





I think that’s enough…

The Pixel 6 Pro is the most beautiful phone I’ve ever owned and has the best camera I’ve ever owned. Especially that 4x periscope zoom lens, as I’ve written about in many posts, but the bug situation with Google’s Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and now his Pixel 6A is simply out of hand. Gone. As frustrating as his 4x camera on the Pixel 6 Pro is great. What a great camera!I had to move on with this unpleasant story

then go ahead

New Pixel 6 Pro bug causes screen to freeze completely for 1-2 minutes Just before midnight, I was watching a football-related video on YouTube (it really does) and my Google Pixel 6 Pro completely froze. , became unrecoverable (hope that’s the word). As you can see in the video above, the phone was in this state for about 2 minutes. The screen was totally unresponsive, but interestingly, the YouTube video’s audio kept playing in the background. All physical buttons on the phone worked fine as well. This was my only salvation in case I needed to force a reboot (to do this, press and hold the power and volume up buttons as long as necessary).

I started doing what I can only describe as “tech CPR” on my phone, tapping and shaking to see if it would “come to life.” This didn’t help. Ultimately, the Pixel 6 Pro decided (on its own terms) to put an end to the mischief and went back to normal.

And exhale!

Luckily, I was at home watching YouTube videos instead of trying to make an important call or send a text message. So it’s all good…

Except it’s not. When a bug occurs, there is no guarantee that someone else will be in the same situation. This bug is also a drop in the sea of ​​Pixel 6 Pro problems I’ve had (or read about) in the 10 months I’ve owned this promising smartphone.The bad news is new bugs keep popping up

Google Pixel 6 Pro: More new bugs coming before Pixel 7 series launch

Pixel 6 Pro app switcher bug (left) and YouTube bug (right)

A few days before what I call the “Big Freeze,” the Pixel 6 Pro reminded us of its shaky past by throwing in some new, never-before-seen bugs. Because you know Both issues have also been reported by other users on YouTube and Twitter. I didn’t experience the bug myself at the time, but sure enough I did eventually. My phone stops responding when I enter the multitasking menu/app switcher. It stays that way for a few seconds and then goes back to normal.This is two occasions in the last two weeks that my Pixel 6 Pro has completely stopped responding and I don’t even use this phone every day.I know (meaning it could be much more buggy than it is).

The other bug is so trivial that I feel embarrassed to even bring it up at this point. Considering the other Pixel 6 issues I’ve encountered so far, this is a very minor issue. Anyway, YouTube’s comment text box systematically obscures comments when you try to edit them or select text. This is admittedly a small thing when faced with all the Pixel 6’s other issues, but it can be very frustrating for anyone trying to defend their favorite football/soccer player in the YouTube comments section.

Long live Ronaldo.

Pixel 6A: Google’s latest update doesn’t fix fingerprint reader security issue – strangers can unlock new Pixels

But just when you think Google’s bug situation couldn’t get any worse, someone’s Pixel phone always proves them wrong.

As we wrote in one of our recent articles and seen in multiple videos shared by tech reviewers like Geekyranjit and Beboom, the new Google Pixel 6A’s fingerprint scanner now locks with an unenrolled finger. can be released. Left and right thumbs, allow others to unlock your phone even if only one of your thumbs is enrolled In previous posts on this topic Google still submitted fix update I said no need to panic as I had time to do the problem. Additionally, for now, we can confirm that our own Pixel 6A review unit (purchased separately) does not experience the same issues reported by our colleagues and users in India.

Unfortunately, the latest software update the Google Pixel 6A received doesn’t seem to do anything about the phone’s fingerprint security flaws…

The OTA update is complete, but the fingerprint issue is still not resolved for me. I only enrolled my right thumb fingerprint, but I can unlock it with my left thumb. I hope it’s not an issue with poor quality sensors on some units as it doesn’t happen to everyone.

So everyone who buys a Pixel 6A now seems to run the risk of encountering a defective unit in the fingerprint scanner that allows others to unlock your phone. Ranjit said he hopes the issue is not related to “sensor quality issues on some units,” and unlike Pixel 6A units sold elsewhere, India’s He suspects the Pixel 6A unit may have a flawed fingerprint reader. We haven’t been able to confirm this yet, but it aligns with the fact that other people reporting issues with the Pixel 6A fingerprint reader are also from India.

PhoneArena has reached out to Google about the Pixel 6A’s fingerprint reader issue, but has yet to hear back.

Technically, if the problem was only found on Pixel 6A units in India, it would be easier for Google to fix it. However, this could mean that Google chose to equip his Pixel 6A in India with an inferior fingerprint reader, which is nothing to praise. I really don’t know what is “better” in this situation. Is the problem local or widespread? Either way, it puts Google in an awkward position.

At the moment, even Pixel phone bugs seem inconsistent. A popular Indian tech YouTuber has taken to Twitter (unsurprisingly) to tease the Pixel 6A fingerprint reader’s security issues by calling it a “feature” rather than a bug.

Pixel 7, Pixel Fold, Pixel Watch, Pixel tablet: Can we trust Google products again?

The Pixel 6’s bug list is longer than the Bible. A colleague at a tech website called Piunikaweb has logged a bug on the Pixel 6 series and its current status. This could be useful for some of his Pixel 6 users.

Honestly, the whole Pixel 6 series bug mess feels like a practical joke Google is playing on everyone. It feels like Sundar Pichai is finally releasing his TikTok video, revealing we’ve gone punk. But it certainly isn’t. Sundar is not on TikTok. See, here he is willing to give Google some hands. Ultimately, the Pixel 6 series is something entirely new for the company. Most of the hardware in Pixel 6 phones is new to Google (but that’s not the case with the Pixel 6A), and the Tensor is an all-new original chip that obviously needs more tweaking. It’s been a year since Android 12 was released, but it looks like it’s still in development. So even a device like the Nothing Phone 1, literally Nothing’s first smartphone release, has the same amount of bugs, or at least as serious bugs as the completely unresponsive Pixel 6 Pro or the flawed Pixel 6A fingerprint reader. Personal data can be stolen. Do you understand what I mean?

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but the Pixel 6 Pro might be the most unreliable (and therefore worst) phone I’ve ever owned. And in high school, I had a cheap Galaxy phone with TouchWiz.

So all that makes me ask myself the question I already asked you guys in the poll I did here at PhoneArena a few weeks ago. That was before my Pixel 6 Pro had a frozen screen and I had problems with my Pixel 6A’s fingerprint scanner.

Let me ask you again. Think you can trust Google with future product releases? Upgrade to the Pixel 7? Pre-order the long-awaited Pixel Watch? Will you buy the first Pixel Tablet when it launches next year?

I’m not trying to get a specific answer here. All I know is that the answer for me is no. I wouldn’t buy another Google product without seeing at least some reliable reviews. Long term review if possible.

I pre-ordered a Pixel and it turned out to be the most unreliable phone I’ve seen in recent times. I loved the Pixel 6 Pro’s design, software, and camera, and I had so much to write about it (I wish I hadn’t)… but I made the mistake of buying it.

Who wants to buy the Sorta Sunny Pixel 6 Pro anyway? Mint condition. I always keep it in its case. original package. Price is negotiable. We ship anywhere in Germany/Europe. It’s a great phone. No problem at all. I think you will like it.

