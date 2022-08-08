Mystery of Portugal’s Google Center





Google’s history in Portugal includes pre-2018 and post-2018. Until that year, the internet giant’s presence was little more than a small delegation of neighboring countries. A turning point came in 2018 with the establishment of his 500-professional supplier center at Lagoa Park in Oeiras. Companies that work at Google. The government did not turn down the first opportunity to show how attractive the country is to foreign investment, but he will have to wait a year for her second good news in 2019. I did. He raises the total number of specialists in the supplier center from 500 to 1350. Three years later, and still with little to no announcement, Expresso says its supplier center continues to grow and he already occupies two buildings in the Quint da Fonte business park in Oeiras. I know there are As far as can be ascertained, there are about 600 people working for Google through supplier companies settled in Quinta da Fonte. The group that owns Google does not comment or provide details about what is going on with Supplier Hub.

Technology department sources say the Supplier Center uses employees from Accenture and Teleperformance, but it’s no surprise that more brands are out there. References are made to services offered from other locations, such as Parque das Nes in Lisbon. Supplier employees are tasked with providing basic technical assistance services remotely. There are also content review services, ad placement program support, or data quality control reports. Since services are provided to different regions, most of the workers are from abroad or speak foreign languages.

