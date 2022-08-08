The world’s first nitrogen-driven air conditioner





Startup patent is a breakthrough way to stay cool outdoors without harming the planet

Liquid nitrogen is used to power the world’s first air conditioner that operates without electricity.

Developed and patented in Israel, the revolutionary Kensho unit has no wires, no power source and no greenhouse gas emissions.

-10 degrees ice-cold nitrogen gas is blown quietly and quietly to cool the surroundings.

The Kensho unit is the world’s first outdoor unit that does not use electricity.courtesy

The first model is expected to be piloted at six restaurants in Tel Aviv later this month, with Green Kinoko, the company behind the invention, saying the product will be ready for sale in the summer of 2023.

Invented an outdoor unit that does not require electricity. It produces its own energy, his CEO Tal Leizer tells his NoCamels. She says it’s based on a physics textbook.

Everyone is amazed at how easy it is and how this energy is right in front of us, but we had no idea how to use it. It’s difficult, but there are good solutions. Being outside is a basic human need, so we address that as well.

Liquid nitrogen is widely used as a coolant in many industries, but Leizer and her team had the idea to develop a patented system that builds on existing technology to cool outside air.

It creates energy from the pressure created between liquid nitrogen and gaseous nitrogen,” she says.

-196 degree liquid nitrogen is used. When it becomes a gas, it creates a very strong pressure, which is used to power a mechanical engine.

No one had ever used liquid nitrogen in this way before, she says. Her team had worked with cryogenic (ultra-cold) liquids on another project and recognized the potential value of nitrogen.

Leizer, who is also the founder of technology consultancy Practical Innovation, said he noticed a gap in the market while vacationing in Rome.

The Kensho unit will be piloted at six restaurants in Tel Aviv later this month.courtesy

She says it was the first time she felt so hot during the day that she couldn’t sit outside. It was 35°C.

SIGN UP SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

“We looked around, but everything was empty and people didn’t want to sit outside. ) after 10 years was 35°C (95F).

Many cafes and restaurants are unable to receive customers during the day because it is too hot outside.

After two years and millions of dollars in research and development, Green Kinoko, based in Shefaim, central Israel, has the first working prototype of a machine that can rewrite the rules of outdoor air conditioning. increase.

Kensho units come in a variety of colors.courtesy

We are currently calculating our carbon footprint. It uses liquid nitrogen, a by-product of oxygen manufactured for hospital use. And our device releases nitrogen, the inert gas we breathe, says Leizer.

Compare with other air conditioners that contain toxic and polluting gases. No polluting gas. And we don’t consume electricity. Electric air conditioners add heat to the atmosphere. There are alternatives that add no heat to the atmosphere.

Our technology solves many environmental challenges such as greenhouse gas emissions, power consumption, noise and humidity generation. ”

Cooling solutions make living outdoors more comfortable and help combat global warming. Owners typically need to change the nitrogen every 7-10 days, depending on nitrogen usage.

An electric outdoor unit uses the evaporation process of water to generate cool air. Instead of closing the windows to cool the room, you’re cooling it outside, which consumes a lot of electricity.

We invented a new generation of air conditioners, says Reiser. The technology is unique and wonderful.

The company already has facilities for large-scale production of machines for Israel and its next target market, the UAE. We are currently looking for investors to expand this product globally.

Prices to consumers can be similar to conventional electric machines. The price of the earth will be cheaper.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nocamels.com/2022/08/worlds-first-nitrogen-powered-air-con/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos