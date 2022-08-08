Israel: Where Fintech and Cybersecurity Meet





Israel is well-known as a world leader in cybersecurity and is an important player in facilitating the development of tools and resources aimed at combating cybercrime and managing the growing digital security risks organizations face today. innovation hub.

Investors are well aware of this.

According to the Israeli National Cyber ​​Directorate, the country’s cybersecurity sector will attract a record $8.8 billion in funding in 2021, with one in three of the world’s cybersecurity unicorns based in the Middle Eastern country.

Many Israeli cybersecurity companies sell their products and services not only to military and intelligence agencies around the world, but also to private companies, from banks and fintechs to online platforms and retailers. It is not surprising that there are

Israel’s role as a cornerstone of the global cybersecurity ecosystem also means that local businesses are deeply embedded in payment networks and technology. Recognizing this, Mastercard last year launched the FinSec Innovation Lab in the country, designed to incubate start-ups working at the intersection of cybersecurity and fintech.

As FinSec Labs states on its website, this incubation program will help companies develop solutions across a variety of areas, including the areas of digital authentication, threat intelligence and detection, fraud prevention, and anti-money laundering. Helpful.

Fraud prevention and chargeback mitigation

Backed by strong cybersecurity talent and a healthy startup scene, Israeli companies continue to support digital payment systems around the world, both at the service provider and merchant level.

For example, Israeli startup Justt uses artificial intelligence (AI) to protect its business from chargeback fraud. The company’s technology integrates with the world’s largest payment providers such as Visa and Mastercard, as well as the latest online payment providers such as PayPal and Stripe.

Justt says its technology can recoup 60% to 80% of the lost due to fraudulent chargebacks that occur after a transaction. As his PYMNTS research on chargebacks reveals, this cost reduction could reduce the heavy burden of chargeback fraud on businesses that lose money due to fraudulent transactions and unfair charges from cardholders. increase.

The study is based on a survey of 301 merchants with annual web-based or mobile app sales of $20 million to $1 billion or more, with 77% of merchants reporting fraud, disputes, and chargeback costs to card ownership. damages to business resulting from disputes between parties;

Beyond helping businesses recover lost funds, Israeli tech companies are also creating solutions to prevent fraudulent transactions in the first place.

Credlux’s Chargeback Prevention Solution is part of a Tel Aviv-based fintech risk management suite of tools designed to protect merchants from fraud and chargebacks. Comprising fraud detection algorithms and automatic transaction blocking mechanisms, the system can be tailored to each individual business’s unique needs and risk appetite.

