Google Pixel’s August security patch postponed for unknown reasons





In most cases, Pixel phones get security updates first, but an unknown issue is delaying the August 2022 security patch.

Pixel phones are known to be one of the first set of devices to receive the update, but that will always be the case as supported Pixel phones have not yet received the August 2022 security patch. is not limited. One of the perks of owning a Pixel phone is timely software updates. As long as your Pixel phone is supported, you’ll receive monthly updates that bring security fixes and possibly new features.

Few manufacturers can match Google in this regard, and most release security updates intermittently. Some brands won’t release security updates for their phones until a new Android version is released. Also, when we finally roll out OS upgrades, they may come with outdated security patches.

The August 2022 security patch was scheduled to begin rolling out to Pixel phones on the first Monday of the month. This is also the first day of the month. But to the surprise of many users, according to Android Police, Google released that month’s Pixel Update Bulletin detailing security fixes, but didn’t receive the update itself for supported models. A few days later, Google released updates for the Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro, but instead of a security patch, they fixed the GPS issue that plagued all three phones. It was a fix. This fix will roll out to users in stages over the next week.

Android 13 is not the cause of the delay

In a post detailing the release of the Pixel 6 series GPS fix, Google said, “The August 2022 update for all supported Pixel devices will start rolling out in the next few weeks.” clarified. However, it has not yet been clarified as to why the update was delayed. Nonetheless, what is clear is that the delay is not caused by Android 13.

As reported by Android Police, Google has revealed that its August 2022 security patch will be based on Android 12 instead of Android 13. This means it’s not an issue with the new Android version that’s causing the delay. What we can infer from this information is that the Android 13 rollout won’t start until September at the earliest.

Google has postponed its August security patch for Pixel devices, but Samsung has already begun rolling it out to its phones, becoming the first manufacturer to release an update for its phones. According to SamMobile, the update is starting to roll out to the Galaxy S22 series in Europe, the US, Latin America and Russia. In select markets, an update for the Galaxy S20 FE has also arrived.

Source: Google Support, Android Police, SamMobile

