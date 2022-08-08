Can Tech Boost Reading? Literacy Tools Coming to Classrooms





In one vision of the classroom of the near future, toddlers will wear headsets and read texts aloud while navigating computer programs that utilize speech recognition technology.

Behind the scenes, its technology listens to each student and spits out dozens of lines of code, assesses the pronunciation of individual sounds and words in sentences, and tracks the timing of every utterance.

By the time each student reads the entire sentence aloud, the software maps where the student stands based on the hundreds of finite skills required to become a fluent reader.

The dashboard lets teachers know if students need help breaking words into their constituent parts, or if they consistently mispronounce certain sounds, and offers helpful games and exercises. Teachers receive different feedback from each student. Students range in skill level from knowing how to read themselves to not being able to recognize their own names.

The education technology industry hopes that this scenario, a hypothetical technology created by several companies, will be the future of how reading and writing are taught in American classrooms. Speech recognition software will become a natural part of reading education, integrated with physical books. Students are continually assessed by technology, unwittingly, and teachers provide individualized learning tracks, empowering students rather than pushing everyone ahead regardless of how many of them have mastered previous skills. help.

Ralph Smith says technology can be an essential help if we can understand what is good, what is bad, and what is nonsense. children from low-income families.

The ultimate goal is to lift America out of its decades-long reading crisis. Just over one-third of her seniors nationwide were able to read and write above proficiency in 2019, according to a benchmark test widely used by the federal government called the National Assessment of Educational Progress. became clear in The proportion, which peaked at 37% in 2017, is feared by many to be exacerbated by the pandemic when new his NAEP results are announced in the fall.

Learning to read by the end of the third grade is very important, according to educators, so that children can start using reading to learn the rest of their subjects.

The science of reading underpins new technology tools. In this science he divides reading into five elements. Phoneme recognition, or learning the sounds that make up words. vocabulary; fluency; and reading comprehension. Proponents of science-based approaches have opposed those who promote methods that downplay phonics and focus on holistic understanding since the middle of the last century. Several states are in the process of retraining teachers in phonics-intensive methods.

As K-12 students return to school this fall and beyond, more students may have access to tools powered by child-specific speech recognition technology, such as those created by Dublin-based SoapBox Labs. The company has been working with the technology since his 2013, training it to pick up on the nuances, dialects and choppy nature of a child’s speech in ways that can be misinterpreted by traditional voice command systems. . In June, we released a new version to help toddlers assess their ability to identify and pronounce letter names and sounds. This allowed companies to obtain a license to create text-to-speech products sold to schools.

Microsoft has developed its own text-to-speech program that uses speech recognition. A new feature records students reading sentences aloud and guides them to problem words. Publisher McGraw Hill is developing a system that tracks hundreds of reading and writing skills and displays them on teachers’ dashboards. Other apps and computer programs use games to teach children to read and write, use sound effects to make storytime more engaging, and give students access to hundreds of digital books. The purpose is that.

Some educators and literacy experts are skeptical, saying technology could be useful in the fringe, but that there is no substitute for quality education and continued literacy practice.

New York literacy activist Karen Bates says at the heart of the improvements she’s seeing in schools has little to do with technology.

Traditionally, the teacher sits next to the student and reads aloud, timing the time with a stopwatch, and marking where the student stumbles, inserts the wrong word, or says something that is not written. We have measured students’ reading fluency by adding

Many of the new and developing tools aim to automate that process, allowing computers to do the work of assessing teachers so that teachers have more time to focus on teaching and group students by level. can be increased.

Shannon Griffin, a 4th-grade teacher outside Columbus, Ohio, said he was always trying to find something that immediately told him where each of his students was.

A screenshot of a game-based reading program developed by Los Angeles company Age of Learning.Photo: Age of Learning

Based in Los Angeles, Age of Learning Inc. has spent years identifying and mapping over 400 skills and concepts that preschool through second grade students need to master to read. It underpins a new game-based reading program. For example, before students can read simple one-syllable words like cat, they know which letters represent which sounds and understand that words are made up of individual sound combinations. and verbally blend those sounds to form one spoken word.

The Harlingen Integrated Independent School District in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley last year piloted the company’s software, called My Reading Academy, with preschoolers ages 3 to 5. According to Carmen Alvarez, the district’s director of early childhood education, most students are economically disadvantaged and often first encounter books at school. Many parents are faced with the choice of offering their child food or offering their child a book, she said.

Alvarez says it was helpful for teachers to be able to see the exact sounds students were struggling with and see which concepts they mastered. Previous programs simply indicated whether students were making progress.

Lost skills can and usually do come back later, says Alvarez.

McGraw Hill’s team of engineers, data scientists, and content developers have created a unique map of the hundreds of skills required to read. It is linked to all 50 state standards and can be viewed by teachers on a dashboard to track student progress. A test version is scheduled for next spring.

Every teacher can become their own data scientist and know what’s working and what’s not working in their classroom, says Shawn Smith, chief innovation officer for K-12 at McGraw Hills. said.

Smith said McGraw-Hill is discussing its long-term vision with testing firms. It’s a real-time assessment system that replaces year-end statewide exams that waste classroom time and stress students. .

Patricia Scanlon, founder of Dublin-based SoapBox Labs, has developed a speech-recognition technology tool for children.Photo: Rays Tay

After seeing her daughter struggle to interact with her educational program, SoapBox founder Patricia Scanlon set out to create better ways for technology to capture children’s voices. Children have narrow vocal tracts, high squeaky voices, and often do not follow linguistic rules, which can confuse speech recognition software. Parents know that when kids say “green,” they mean green, but computers probably don’t.

SoapBox processed thousands of hours of audio data from around the world to develop the platform.

Shannon Lazarus, a kindergarten teacher outside Cleveland, Ohio, said the benefits of hearing her students read are incredible. According to her, in the past, teachers used her PVC pipes to create read-aloud phones so students could amplify and hear their own voices.

Classroom teachers say they are willing to give technology a chance, but some expect glitches and additional upfront work early on. Widespread adoption also requires parental buy-in and assurance that student privacy is taken seriously.

Age of Learning Curriculum Development Director Joel Kupperstein says technology is a tool, a means to an end rather than an end in itself.

Please contact Sara Randazzo at [email protected]

