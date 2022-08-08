Google TV may soon add its own free live TV channel





In the APK teardown of the latest version of the Android TV Launcher app, 9to5Google found code that hinted that Google TV is putting what appears to be the finishing touches on its long-awaited free additional support channel. We reported on this last year after it emerged that Google was creating or adding FAST Free, Ad-Supported, Streaming TV content to its platform.

In the code, 9to5 first found references to a total of 50 channels. No subscriptions, sign-ups or downloads are required for this. The content on these channels can vary from news, sports, movies, shows, and more. We also found a marketing graphic showing the full list of 30 of these future Google TV channels and their initial options.

ABC News LiveAmericas Test KitchenAmerican ClassicsThe AsylumBattery PopCBC NewsChiveTVDeal or No DealDivorce CourtDry Bar ComedyFailArmyFilmrise Free MoviesHallmark Movies & MoreIts Showtime at the Apollo!Kevin Harts LOL! TVXumo Crime TVXumo MoviesXumo Westerns

Surprisingly, Pluto TV is clearly not on this list. Especially after it was announced last year that its free content would be integrated into Google TV’s Live tab. However, unlike those new channel descriptions, this one required the installation of the Pluto TV app. Still, the new feature is good news for Google TV, which is fighting to strengthen its ties with the network and compete with the likes of Samsung, which offers more than four times as much free content on its smart TVs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chromeunboxed.com/google-tv-free-live-tv The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos