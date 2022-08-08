Engineer Noreen Aram demonstrates the transformative power of inclusive leadership





Naureen Alam is an award-winning changemaker and advocate for diversity creating an inclusive culture that operationalizes innovation and technology to enable a sustainable energy future. She is a Certified Chemical and Metallurgical Engineer with a Masters in Sustainability Leadership from the University of Cambridge and she was named an Emerging Leader in Technology at the 2021 Womens Agenda Leadership Awards.

Alam works as Group Manager of the Future Low Carbon Portfolio at AGL Australia, an integral gas, electricity and telecommunications service provider. Her current projects include her two feasibility studies of green hydrogen at Hunter (NSW) and her Torrens (SA) AGL Industrial Energy Hubs.

Her diverse engineering career in the energy and resources industry has also seen her work for several other prestigious organizations including ExxonMobil, Rio Tinto, Origin Energy and Aurecon. She is a recognized leader in solving complex challenges in the fields of energy and decarbonisation, and Alam makes the possible a reality.

Here, Aram shares an update on her life and the exciting work she’s been doing in sustainable technology over the past year since the Womens Agenda Leadership Awards. She also offers valuable advice to other women interested in making a significant impact in historically male-dominated fields and leadership positions.

How would you describe your current role and work?

My role is Group Manager for AGL’s Future Low Carbon Portfolio. My team is investigating the feasibility and commercial viability of new battery energy storage technologies and low-carbon energy technologies such as hydrogen. An interesting role that requires a combination of technical, strategic and commercial approaches.

What was your career and life like in the past year?

It’s an exciting promotion and marriage! I married my wonderful and supportive husband, Paul, in March of this year, near Natural Bridge in Springbrook National Park. I also understand how best to step into the entrepreneurial world and make a positive impact.

Tell us about a project you’ve worked on over the past year that really excites you.

Over the past year, I have worked to be a visible role model as a senior leader, a woman of color with a STEM background. She has spoken on a variety of topics including inclusive leadership at The Australian Womens QLD Symposium and advocating for change at the Engineers Australia – Women in Engineering event. As a leader of people of color and an engineer working in a male-dominated field, I’ve had good, bad, and some ugly experiences. And I love being on the receiving end and learning from inspiring women!

What do you think needs to change urgently for women in your current job or area of ​​focus?

Systematic change within industries and organizations to overcome unconscious bias, create psychological safety, and incorporate inclusive practices (e.g. equitable maternity and parental leave).

Throughout my career, some of the development training I received targeted how to overcome the challenges women face and how they can adapt to succeed in a male-dominated industry. I would like to see the burden of adaptation shift from women to organizations and industries in general. Can we switch to asking how we can adapt our work culture to enable acceptance and success?

Do you have any advice for women trying to challenge the status quo for better outcomes for others?

I got my favorite postcard. There is a pink background and a sea of ​​black fish swimming in one direction. Then there is one small brightly colored fish going in the opposite direction. Adversity comes to mind. When you are against the status quo, you are a brightly colored fish. Adversity awaits and that’s okay! Here you can tap into your personal values, your resilience and rely on your network to support you. It’s also important to choose your battles and decide where to direct your agency and energy to influence better outcomes for others.

In general, what are your career tips for achieving great things?

As you grow and take your chances, big things happen. Failure is inevitable. Don’t hesitate to do it. We try, we fail, we learn and we grow. We must always strive. In some cases, it can even be a conversation with someone new. Curiosity is a great friend and a great driver of change.

