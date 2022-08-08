Google TV adds free TV channels.this is a list





google tv. (Photo: RPP)

If Infobae readers have a TV with Google’s entertainment platform, Google TV, it’s one of the most convenient systems for discovering new content across all streaming services such as Netflix and Prime Video. you should already know.

But there are still types of content that are outside the scope of the platform, at least for now. It’s traditional television. It’s easy to forget that no matter how big streaming platforms get, millions of people continue to enjoy regular TV.

Now it is known that the channel on Google TV is coming soon. At least in the US, some of the first free channels to be added to Google TV have been leaked.

TV on Google TV

As spotted by 9to5Google, users will soon be able to watch traditional TV channels on GoogleTV, at least initially in the US.

It was important for users to mention the existence of TV channels directly accessible from the Google TV interface. Initially, you can access 50 channels for free without registration.

In fact, users don’t even need to subscribe to anything or download additional software, which is why channels appear as another option in the TV interface.

(Photo: Google Play)

The feature will roll out in the US first, so it’s no surprise that the first channels available will be from the US. There are many channels, from news channels, to channels for specific audiences, such as children, to channels devoted to specific content, such as movies or sports. The list includes famous names such as ABC, CBC, NBC, Kevin Hart, USA Today, World Poker Tour and The Asylum.

Google isn’t the first company to offer live TV on its interface. Other brands, such as Samsung, let you access hundreds of channels over the internet directly from your home screen, without antennas or cables.

It will be interesting to see if Google expands this list and starts offering services to other countries. It’s a little more complicated because

What is Google TV

Launched a few months ago, the tool gradually began reaching users with profiles linked to their Google accounts. This option provides recommendations for movies, shows, and services.

To add a profile, access the user’s photo from the home screen, tap[アカウントの追加]Select an option. Also log in with that photo and follow the setup instructions.

Google TV is available on iOS

As part of these new customization options, your preferences, interests and watchlists will be kept separate from other users’ lists and home profiles on Google TV.

Users can create lists of their discoveries. Add interesting series and movies to the My List tool to collect new content to watch later.

My My List is shared across devices, so you can search and add content from your TV, phone, or mobile device in any browser.

The platform centralizes the streaming apps users subscribe to and gives them the ability to create watchlists as well as access information such as movies that have impacted the lives and careers of celebrities.

You can also rate works and shows with like and dislike buttons, and access news and personalized reviews according to your preferences.

How to display photos saved in Google on TV

