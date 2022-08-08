Locked out of your Google Account? Here’s how to get back





Always making sure your device and account are secure is essential. The least you can do is use strong, unique passwords for all login credentials. Simple passwords are certainly easier to remember, but they’re not worth the risk.

If you lose access to your Facebook account, don’t panic. Strong passwords also make it harder for cybercriminals to gain access. You shouldn’t trust strangers who promise to help you get back into your account. Tap or click here to see why.

Google offers a variety of ways to get back into your locked out account. You can regain access to your Google Account if you forget your password, lose your phone (often used to get verification codes), or get hacked. If your account has been hijacked, recover it as soon as possible.

Did you forget your password

Again, strong passwords can be forgotten. If you forgot your password, it can be easily solved with a verification code sent to your mobile phone or an email with a link to reset your password.

Google offers several options.

forgot your username

it happens. I have multiple accounts and forgot one of her usernames. You can easily get this information with your Google account.

Go to accounts.google.com/signin/usernamercovery and enter your email address or phone number.[次へ]Click and enter your account name. Follow the instructions to verify your account. Select your username from the list.Account hijacked

If you notice strange activity on your account, such as finding emails you don’t remember sending, changing your password, finding your login credentials, or Google notifications about activity you don’t know about, it may have been hacked. there is.

If you think you’ve been the victim of a cyberattack, but you’re still able to sign in, follow these steps.

Sign in to your Google account and from the left panel[セキュリティ]Choose.[最近のセキュリティ イベント]under the[セキュリティ イベントを確認する]Choose. If you see unfamiliar activity,[いいえ、私ではありません]Choose. Follow the on-screen instructions to secure your account.

If you think you’ve been hacked and can’t log in, follow these steps to recover your account.

Avoid getting locked out in the first place

Recovery information helps you get back into your account if you’re locked out for any reason. Make sure your data is correct and up to date.

Let’s start with a recovery phone number:

Go to myaccount.google.com/signinoptions/rescuephone and log in,[次へ]Click. From here you can edit or delete your secondary phone number. Follow the instructions on the screen. Use a phone number you normally have that no one else has access to.

Next, verify your secondary email address.

Go to myaccount.google.com/recovery/email, log in,[次へ]Click. From here you can edit or delete your recovery email. Follow the instructions on the screen. Use an email address that only you can access that you use regularly. It must be different from the address you use to log in to Google.

