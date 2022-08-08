How to add a payment card in the Google Play Store





To purchase apps and subscribe to services on Android, you need to add a payment method to your Google Play account. Method is as follows.

You need to add a credit or debit card to your account to download paid apps or purchase subscriptions on the Google Play Store. This guide will show you how to add a new card, update an existing card, or remove an expired card from your Google Play Store account.

The new card must have a balance in order for the addition to be successful. Google would have to do a small reversible transaction to confirm it.

How to add a new card to your Google Play account

It takes about a minute to add the card to your Google Play Store account. The card will be available on any Android device with a Google account.

Open the Google Play Store on your device and tap your profile picture in the upper right corner. Go to Payments & Subscriptions.[支払い方法]Tap an option. If you’ve added payment cards before, they’ll appear here.[クレジット カードまたはデビット カードを追加]enter all requested card details, and tap[保存]Tap the button. Google conducts a small reversible transaction to authorize the card. You will be able to use the card to make purchases on the Play Store. How to remove an existing card from the Google Play Store

There are two reasons for deleting a card. If your card has expired or you want to use a different card. To permanently remove a card from the Google Play Store:

Open the app and tap your profile picture in the top right corner.[支払いとサブスクリプション]>[支払い方法]>[その他の支払い設定]Go to. In the last step you will be redirected to pay.google.com in your browser. If prompted, you can sign in with your Google account. of the card you want to remove from the Google Play store.[削除]Tap. If you want to update or edit card details without deleting the card,[編集]to make the desired changes, tap[更新]Tap.Play Store purchases with cards are easy

Once your card is set up, you are ready to make purchases. You can also switch to another card during the purchase if you have added multiple options. You can also add new cards during purchase by going to the paid item details page and following the given prompts. This card is automatically saved to your account for future use.

